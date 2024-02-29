Statement in Response to Recent Media False Statement Regarding Toshiba's Bankruptcy Reports in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumors that Toshiba is bankrupt have been circulating on some media platforms in Indonesia. These are false claims, baseless assertions without merit or any basis.

The recent changes in Toshiba's ownership structure and its acquisition by a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), reflect strategic decisions that will enhance our competitiveness and sustainability in today's dynamic global market.

Toshiba remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency and ethical business practices. We strictly adhere to the highest standards of corporate governance and ensure accountability and integrity at all levels of operations.

Although the Company's shareholders have changed, the products and services we provide and the relationships we have with our customers will not. We aim to achieve our goals of carbon neutrality and a circular economy by further improving profitability.

