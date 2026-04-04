Statement Shared on Behalf of the Family of Internationally Acclaimed Forensic Scientist Dr. Henry C. Lee

WEST HAVEN, Conn., April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Henry C. Lee is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and condolences from colleagues, students, and friends around the world.

As shared in the University's original announcement, Dr. Lee made clear his personal wish that no memorial service be held. The family remains committed to honoring those wishes and respectfully asks that they be upheld.

We encourage those who wish to honor Dr. Lee's extraordinary legacy to do so in their own meaningful ways—through continued learning, mentorship, and a commitment to the pursuit of justice and scientific excellence, values that defined his life and work. Donations may be made in his memory to the Friends of Dr. Henry C. Lee Fund, which supports critical enhancements to laboratory spaces, equipment, and teaching facilities, ensuring that the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences remains at the forefront of forensic science education for generations to come.

The family will not be responding to additional questions or inquiries and appreciates your understanding and respect for their privacy during this time.

Henry C. Lee Institute

The mission of the institute is to provide training, education, and case consultation to professionals in the fields of forensic science and criminal justice, both in the United States and internationally. This mission is supported by a cutting-edge facility that includes a crime scene center, forensic technology center, command center, and lecture classrooms. The Institute delivers year-round professional training programs in key investigative disciplines and also develops new programs in response to industry needs.



Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences

Continuing a 50-year tradition of excellence in public service education, the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences enjoys a national reputation as a leader of education in Criminal Justice, Forensic Science, National Security, Fire Science, and Homeland Security. The Lee College continues this tradition with expanded degree offerings that include innovative new programs in Security and Defense Policy, Investigations, and Public Administration.



About the University of New Haven

The University of New Haven, founded in 1920, is a private university whose mission is to prepare students to excel and lead purposeful and fulfilling lives in a global society. The university offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs and has been recognized for academic excellence, nationally and internationally. In addition to its main campus in West Haven, the university has a campus in Tuscany, Italy. Learn more at newhaven.edu.

SOURCE University of New Haven