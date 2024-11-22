STATION Ai, Japan's Largest Open Innovation Hub, Celebrates Grand Opening and Holds "IGNITION" Themed Events

STATION Ai, Japan's largest open innovation hub, officially launched with a grand opening on October 31 and two-day "IGNITION" event from November 1-2

Now supporting 500 startups and 200 partner companies in Nagoya in Central Japan, the hub aims to drive innovation and revitalize Japan's economy

NAGOYA, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETRO and Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium are pleased to announce the opening of STATION Ai, Japan's largest open innovation hub, which celebrated its grand opening on October 31, followed by a successful two-day inaugural event, "IGNITION," on November 1-2. Located in Central Japan in Nagoya City, STATION Ai is now officially open and operating as the epicenter of Japan's startup ecosystem.

STATION Ai keynote speakers, staff and participants gather together at opening ceremony (PRNewsfoto/JETRO and Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium) image from "IGNITION" two-day event at STATION Ai (PRNewsfoto/JETRO and Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium)

Central Japan's Startup Ecosystem and its strengths in manufacturing and technology with startups to create open innovation with be further enhanced with the opening of STATION Ai. The hub's launch in Central Japan is expected to be a significant boost for Japanese startups looking to expand their business in Japan and overseas markets, as well as for global startups looking to expand their business in Japan.

This unique ecosystem provides everything a startup needs – from highly trained workers in many specialized fields to opportunities to conduct feasibility studies with leading companies in various industries including the mobility sector. There are also accelerator programs, financial support systems, innovative university seeds, and collaborative partnerships with ecosystems outside of Japan and also attract a wide range of entrepreneurs to this region.

Against this backdrop, as Japan's largest incubation facility, STATION Ai will provide a wide range of support services and resources for startups and facilitates collaborations both globally and in Japan. STATION Ai aims to house 1,000 startups by the end of fiscal year 2029.

STATION Ai is a central project within Aichi Prefecture's "Aichi-Startup Strategy," managed by STATION Ai Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SoftBank, which was selected as the development and operations partner for the facility. In addition to offices for startups and partner companies, the facility will feature a tech lab, event areas, accommodation facilities, childcare services.

Aichi Governor Hideaki Ohmura opened the ceremony with inspirational remarks, "STATION Ai is a remarkable facility that will pave the way for Aichi Prefecture's future as Japan and Asia's largest startup incubation hub. I look forward to the day when the innovations born here will stand shoulder to shoulder with those from Silicon Valley."

Junichi Miyakawa, SoftBank Corp. President & CEO, commented, "As someone originally from Aichi Prefecture, I find great significance in supporting startups in this region. I sincerely hope that startups emerging from here will lead Japan in the next 10 or 20 years."

Hirotaka Sahashi, President and CEO of STATION Ai Co., Ltd., outlined STATION Ai's vision and mission to drive innovation and support startups stating, "We are pleased to open with a significant ecosystem of 500 startups and 200 partner companies. STATION Ai aims to create a hybrid ecosystem that merges existing industries with startups, aspiring to become a hub for open innovation in Asia. We hope to build this valuable place together, where collaborations from around the world will gather."

The ceremony included a performance reflecting on the "IGNITION" theme, which symbolizes the spark of innovation that STATION Ai aims to ignite.

The two-day "IGNITION" event successfully showcased the dynamic future STATION Ai envisions, attracting a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators. Attendees experienced a rich program of content, connecting with key players in the innovation landscape.

Key highlights of the "IGNITION" opening event included:

Keynotes and Sessions: Over 20 sessions and startup pitches provided valuable insights.

Over 20 sessions and startup pitches provided valuable insights. Special Lectures: Nobel Laureate Professor Akira Yoshino and Osamu Suzuki , CEO of Startup Factory, delivered inspiring lectures.

Nobel Laureate Professor and , CEO of Startup Factory, delivered inspiring lectures. Public Broadcasting and Interactive Experiences: The live recording of Tokai TV's "START UP!!" and hands-on activities engaged attendees of all ages.

The live recording of Tokai TV's "START UP!!" and hands-on activities engaged attendees of all ages. Facility Tours: Guided tours showcased STATION Ai's state-of-the-art resources.

Background on Central Japan

Located in the Chubu region, also known as Central Japan – right in the middle of Japan's main island, Honshu, this region is proud of playing a vital role in the history of Japan's manufacturing craftsmanship. It was where Toyota first began, and as a tech pioneer, it is now the home to a wide range of sectors such as automobiles, photonics, and aerospace, using advanced, cutting-edge technologies.

Central Japan continues to invite entrepreneurs and capitalists from all corners of the world to facilitate state-of-the-art open innovation by infusing new ideas with local craftsmanship. And as a result, take part in playing a crucial role in paving the path towards the Homeland of Mobility 5.0 –the future of mobility.

About STATION Ai

STATION Ai opened its doors on October 1, 2024, on the south side of Tsuruma Park in Nagoya City. Operated by STATION Ai Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp., as a key component of the Aichi-Startup Strategy, it is Japan's largest incubation facility. It provides a wide range of support services and resources for startups and facilitates collaborations both globally and in Japan. Its site area spans approximately 7,300 square meters and its floor space is 23,600 square meters, with seven above-ground floors. In addition to offices for startups and partner companies, the facility will feature a tech lab, event areas, accommodation facilities, childcare services, seven dining options, and the "Aichi Founders' Museum," which will showcase the achievements of entrepreneurs and business leaders with links to Aichi Prefecture. As of October 31, 2024, there are approximately 500 startups and 200 partner companies already affiliated with STATION Ai.

About the Central Japan Startup Ecosystem

In July 2020, Aichi prefecture, Nagoya City and Hamamatsu City in Shizuoka-prefecture became one of the four regional Startup Ecosystem Global Base Cities groups designated nationwide by the Japanese Cabinet Office.

There are 848 startups in Central Japan, of which 209 are university-launched. An estimated 100.8 billion yen (from 2020 to 2024) of funds have been raised, in addition to accelerator programs, financial support systems, and innovative university seeds.

Collaborative partnerships with Station F, INSEAD, BLOCK71, Paris &Co, Bpifrance, Venture Café, Plug and Play, Israel Innovation Authority, Tsinghua University, China Medical University, National University of Singapore, the University of Texas at Austin, Stanford University, North Carolina State University, University of Nebraska and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad attract a diverse range of entrepreneurs to the region.

For more information, please visit https://central-startup.jp/en/

SOURCE JETRO and Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium