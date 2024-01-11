Stavian Group Sets the Stage for Sustainable Industrial Growth at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

GANDHINAGAR, India, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavian Group, a dynamic multi-national industrial company headquartered in Vietnam, is set to take centre stage at the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit from January 9 to 13, 2024 in Gujarat, India. The summit serves as a pivotal platform for Stavian Group to unveil its strategic expansion plans in India and highlight its integral role in the country's sustainable industrial development.

Over the past decade, Vietnam-India trade and investment relations have flourished across diverse sectors. Among South Asian countries, India is Vietnam's seventh largest trading partner, accounting for approximately 80% of Vietnam's total regional trade turnover. Stavian Group recognizes India's importance and seeks to leverage its strong presence to contribute to the prosperity of both countries. With offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, Stavian Group is strategically positioned to tap into emerging opportunities in the country.

Gujarat emerges as a strategic destination for Stavian Group's expansion, driven by its dynamic industrial landscape and investor-friendly environment. The state's robust infrastructure and abundant natural resources make it an ideal hub for Stavian Group's diversified business portfolio. Notably, Vietnam holds a pivotal role in India's Look East policy and the Indian Ocean-Pacific Vision, showcasing the significance of the economic cooperation between the two nations. Both governments are intensifying efforts to foster long-term cooperation in investment and trade, emphasizing the importance of economic ties. This commitment was underscored by Mr. Subhash Prasad Gupta, Deputy Ambassador of India to Vietnam, during a gathering in Hanoi in October 2023, aimed at promoting the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and fostering increased interaction with businesses.

Stavian Group is poised to play a significant role in this economic landscape, focusing on key sectors such as chemicals & petrochemicals, recycling, packaging, energy solutions, and industrial metals, pulp & paper to name a few. Leveraging Gujarat's strengths and aligning with the Look East policy, Stavian Group contributes to the economic development of the region in a manner that prioritizes sustainable growth and environmental protection.

"We are excited to showcase our global expertise and forge collaborations at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit," said the group's senior representative. "Gujarat's growth prospects and proactive government make it the perfect base for us to contribute to India's prosperous and green future."

Stavian Group cordially invites attendees of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to visit its booth P22 in Hall 1 of the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre during the event. At the booth, guests can learn more about Stavian Group's extensive expertise, innovative industrial projects, and steadfast commitment to enabling sustainable development in Gujarat and throughout India.

Stavian Group's active participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 serves as a testament to its dedication to sustainable industrial development. By leveraging its global expertise, the group aims to contribute to India's growth while adhering to environmentally conscious practices. The summit provides a valuable opportunity for collaboration and showcases Stavian Group's commitment to regional, global, social, and environmental responsibilities.

To learn more about Stavian Group, visit https://stavian.com/en.

About Stavian Group

Founded in 2009, Stavian Group is a multi-national industrial and investment company with a diversified business portfolio covering Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Packaging, Recycling and Circular Economy, High-tech Materials, Industrial Metals, Industrial Park Development, Logistics, Energy Solutions and Venture Capital. Committed to innovation and operational excellence, the group aims to play a pivotal role in sustainable industrial development worldwide and demonstrate regional, global, social, and environmental responsibilities.

