Stay True to Our Original Aspiration, Forge Ahead into the Future｜Alphamab Oncology 2025 R&D Day Successfully Held

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, 2025, Alphamab Oncology (Stock Code: 9966.HK) successfully held its "Stay True to Our Original Aspiration, Forge Ahead into the Future" 2025 R&D Day in Shanghai. The event focused on the latest advancements in the field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), comprehensively showcasing the company's R&D achievements in bispecific ADCs and dual-payload ADCs. It also shared a highly differentiated and globally competitive product pipeline and clinical development strategy, while outlining the multidimensional evolution of its world-leading technology platforms and the future blueprint for ADC therapies.

The event featured attendance of several distinguished experts, including Professor Li Zhang from the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Professor Chang Chen from the Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital, Professor Jian Zhang from the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, and Professor Suiwen Ye from the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hospital. Dr. Ting Xu, Chairman and CEO of Alphamab Oncology, along with representatives from the company's management team, also participated in the event. The thematic presentations and in-depth discussions during the conference attracted hundreds of guests from academia, industry, and the investment sector, with over a thousand participants joining online. This robust engagement fully reflects the industry's significant interest in the company's R&D capabilities and innovation strategy.

Professor Li Zhang provided a systematic review of the development history of ADC drugs and advancements in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Drawing on clinical trial cases of ADC therapies, he elaborated on the current landscape and challenges in this field: drug resistance and insufficient response rates remain major challenges in lung cancer treatment. ADCs, with their "precision targeting + high efficacy killing" mechanism, have emerged as a significant breakthrough direction. However, issues such as target heterogeneity and endocytosis efficiency remain current difficulties. Professor Zhang particularly emphasized that JSKN016's dual-target design helps broaden tumor recognition and enhance endocytosis efficiency. He highly commended the drug for achieving safety advantages, especially lower hematological toxicity, through site-specific conjugation with DAR4. While highly efficient and toxic ADCs are more suitable for later-line treatment, JSKN016 holds promise for playing a significant role in first-line therapy, either as a monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Its clinical studies have extensively covered lung cancer treatment from later-line to first-line (including both EGFR-mutant and wild-type cases), offering potential solutions to unmet clinical needs in NSCLC. JSKN033 is the world's first and only bispecific ADC and PD-L1 compound formulation to enter clinical trials. Its "seconds-level" subcutaneous injection significantly enhances dosing convenience, and preliminary efficacy signals provide a novel synergistic approach of "targeted + immunotherapy" for first-line lung cancer treatment.

Professor Suiwen Ye provided a systematic analysis of the current treatment landscape and development trends for advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC): TNBC is highly aggressive and carries a poor prognosis. In recent years, significant breakthroughs have been achieved in the treatment paradigm: immunotherapy first established "immunotherapy combined with chemotherapy" as a new first-line standard, while ADC drugs have led treatment into a new era of "chemotherapy-free" approaches, delivering substantial survival benefits across patient populations. The Phase I study of JSKN016 has shown encouraging efficacy in heavily pre-treated advanced TNBC patients, and its high objective response rate is expected to translate into significant improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). Currently, the development of ADC drugs has received key support at the national level, and the global market continues to expand with promising prospects. Professor Ye believes that outstanding representatives of Chinese pharmaceutical innovation, such as Alphamab Oncology, will contribute novel treatment solutions for refractory tumors through the development of ADC pipelines like JSKN016.

Professor Chang Chen shared the research progress and innovative trends in perioperative treatment for early-stage lung cancer: The perioperative management of NSCLC has evolved from postoperative adjuvant chemotherapy to a comprehensive approach encompassing precision-targeted perioperative therapy and chemotherapy combined with immunotherapy. For patients with driver-gene-positive tumors, perioperative targeted therapy significantly reduces the risk of postoperative recurrence and effectively improves disease-free survival (DFS). For driver-gene-negative patients, the treatment model has shifted from primarily postoperative observation to a comprehensive strategy of "neoadjuvant immunotherapy combined with chemotherapy + surgery + adjuvant immunotherapy." This model, with its significant benefits in event-free survival and overall survival, has become a global standard of care. Currently, treatment is further expanding into the field of ADCs. Studies show that neoadjuvant regimens containing ADCs demonstrate remarkable potential in improving pathological complete response (pCR) rates without increasing surgery-related risks, offering a new breakthrough direction for curing early-stage lung cancer.

During the roundtable discussion on "Trends and Prospects of ADC Drugs in Cancer Treatment," Professor Chang Chen served as the moderator. The participating experts and Dr. Ting Xu engaged in in-depth exchanges on the current positioning, evolving role, and unmet clinical needs of ADCs in oncology therapy. In response to the challenge of resistance to first-line treatments combining ADCs with TKIs or immunochemotherapy, Professor Li Zhang proposed moving beyond the limitations of traditional chemotherapy and exploring new directions such as physical therapies, ADC expansion, nanomedicines, and cellular therapies. From the perspective of the potential toxicity of DB09 and the uncertainty of subsequent treatment options after resistance to first-line therapies, Professor Jian Zhang expressed a preference for its use as a robust later-line treatment. He recommended optimizing frontline therapies with novel bispecific drugs like KN026, thereby constructing a comprehensive treatment strategy with more balanced efficacy and safety, clearer sequential logic, and the goal of maximizing survival benefits while ensuring patients' quality of life. Professor Suiwen Ye pointed out that ADC therapies represented by JSKN016, in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, constitute a promising and worthy new direction for neoadjuvant treatment in TNBC. It is expected to achieve higher pathological complete response (pCR) rates compared to traditional standard therapies.

The experts unanimously agreed that the field of ADCs is advancing toward a new era characterized by greater precision and combination strategies. They expressed high recognition and anticipation for Alphamab's clinical needs-driven R&D approach. They expressed confidence in the R&D philosophy that "technology determines the future, while clinical application drives progress"—that is, starting with clear clinical objectives and addressing real-world challenges, using technological innovation to solve problems. Even if validation takes time, solid technology will ultimately yield favorable outcomes.

Professor Jian Zhang, drawing on his experience participating in the early clinical development of KN026, provided an in-depth analysis of the current treatment landscape and future directions for HER2-positive and HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer. Existing therapies are associated with significant side effects, creating critical opportunities for KN026 and JSKN003, which may achieve a better balance between efficacy and safety. KN026 has demonstrated outstanding efficacy in HER2-positive breast cancer patients previously treated with trastuzumab/pertuzumab. The latest ESMO data in second-line gastric cancer further suggests it may possess a unique anti-tumor mechanism, heightening anticipation for its potential in first-line breast cancer treatment. Professor Zhang further elaborated on the differentiated positioning and complementary value of JSKN003 and JSKN016. JSKN003 is designed to cover both HER2-positive and HER2-low expressing populations. It not only holds promise as an important later-line treatment option but also broadens its application prospects due to its cross-tumor activity. In contrast, JSKN016 focuses on the HER2-negative domain. Its excellent efficacy and safety profile as a monotherapy facilitate combination regimens (e.g., synergistic effect without increased toxicity when combined with capecitabine). Both drugs employ an optimized DAR4 design, aiming for superior efficacy while maintaining lower toxicity. In the era of "year-long management" of breast cancer as a chronic condition, patients' long-term treatment experience and quality of life are paramount. JSKN003 and JSKN016, developed based on the glycan-specific conjugation platform, not only demonstrate significant potential in their respective target populations but also, through exploration in frontline therapies and combination strategies, hold the promise of reshaping the breast cancer treatment landscape and providing better options for patients across different subtypes.

Dr. Ting Xu systematically introduced the company's innovative R&D strategy, covering aspects such as technological upgrades, R&D achievements, product pipeline, and value realization. Dr. Xu stated that with the global incidence and mortality rates of cancer continuing to rise, Alphamab Oncology remains steadfastly focused on addressing unmet clinical needs. The company is committed to developing highly effective, safe, and revolutionary anti-tumor drugs, aiming to delivering China-innovated cancer therapies to benefit patients worldwide. The company's independently built modular, iterative technology platform system and highly differentiated product pipeline serve as powerful validation of its strategic advancement and a solid commitment to future development.

Leveraging its globally leading glycan-specific conjugation platform and linker-payload platform, the company is steadily advancing a series of bispecific ADCs and dual-payload ADCs with Best-in-class and First-in-class potential. Within the HER2-targeted pipeline, the HER2 bispecific antibody KN026 continues to deepen its development in breast and gastric cancers, with the potential to change current clinical guidelines. JSKN003 has demonstrated differentiated therapeutic potential across multiple disease areas, including breast cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, and gastric cancer. Published data supports its potential to become a best-in-class therapy for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. JSKN033, as a high-concentration subcutaneous formulation combining IO and ADC therapies, allows administration within 30 seconds, significantly enhancing the safety and convenience of ADC drugs. In the PD-L1-targeted pipeline, the PD-L1/ITGB6/8 multifunctional ADC JSKN022 demonstrates superior internalization efficiency and in vitro/in vivo killing activity compared to monoclonal antibody ADCs. The PD-L1/VEGFR2 bispecific antibody ADC JSKN027 integrates triple mechanisms of targeted chemo, anti-angiogenesis and IO. The EGFR/HER3 bispecific, dual-payload ADC JSKN021 shows superior in vivo efficacy compared to similar candidates and maintains efficacy in models insensitive to either TOPO1 or MMAE payloads. These three drugs are planned to target various globally prevalent cancers in the future, including colorectal, lung, liver, and gastric cancers, as well as head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, indicating broad clinical development prospects.

Currently, four of the company's ADC drugs are in clinical stages, two ADC candidates are poised to enter clinical trials, eight Phase III clinical studies are progressing steadily, and three indications are nearing the stage of BLA submission. This marks the pipeline's innovative achievements entering a phase of intensive fruition and will drive the company's long-term value growth. Looking ahead, Alphamab Oncology will continue to promote the multi-dimensional evolution of its technology platforms, deepen the global development of bispecific and dual-payload ADCs, and continually explore the therapeutic potential and full lifecycle value of differentiated innovative molecules. The company expects that starting from 2026, it will achieve the launch of at least one new product or new indication per year, bringing more innovative therapies originating from China to the world and providing safer, more effective treatment options for global patients.

Stay true to our original aspiration, we let patient needs steer our course, transforming strategic foresight into technological breakthroughs; Forge ahead into the future, we confront refractory diseases with unwavering resolve, turning scientific exploration into therapeutic innovations. We are steadfastly advancing toward our mission: To make cancer manageable and curable.

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology (Stock Code: 9966.HK) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. Leveraging proprietary platforms-including single-domain antibodies, bispecific antibodies, glycan-specific conjugation, linker-payloads, dual-payload ADCs, and high-concentration subcutaneous formulations, the Company has built a differentiated and globally competitive pipeline, covering cutting-edge candidates in ADCs, bispecific antibodies, and single-domain antibodies.

One product has received market approval: Envafolimab (KN035, brand name: 恩维达®), the world's first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor, offering greater convenience and accessibility in cancer treatment. The NMPA has accepted the new drug application for KN026 (Anbenitamab Injection), a HER2 bispecific antibody, for second-line or later HER2-positive gastric cancer. Four bispecific ADC candidates have entered clinical stages, and next-generation ADC pipelines—such as dual-payload ADCs—are advancing rapidly. The Company has established strategic partnerships with organizations including CSPC, ArriVent, and Glenmark, covering both product development and technology platforms.

Our overarching mission is to make cancer manageable and curable by addressing unmet clinical needs in oncology. Alphamab Oncology is continuously dedicated to the development of effective, safe, and globally competitive anti-tumor drugs, delivering China-innovated cancer therapies to benefit patients worldwide.

SOURCE Alphamab Oncology