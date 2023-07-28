SINGAPORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vacation club platform, Staynex, has announced a partnership with tech giant, Huawei, to leverage Web3 technologies and enhance the travel and hospitality industry.

Staynex Partners with Huawei to Enhance Web3 Initiatives for the Travel and Hospitality Industry

This partnership will potentially offer users a more comprehensive travel experience with increased convenience and variety using advanced AI tools. The firm will provide travellers with a wider range of hotels and itinerary options to suit their preferences, lifestyles, and budgets. This significant development reinforces Staynex's dedication to creating superior travel solutions for a wide-ranging audience.

"We anticipate that our partnership with Huawei will facilitate the creation of more solutions for the travel and hospitality industry," states Bernard Lau, Founder and CEO of Staynex. "We are keen to explore the numerous opportunities and aim to empower global travellers."

"We are delighted to partner with Staynex to augment its platform with our cutting-edge technological tools, while also allowing us to improve our range of corporate services," shares Rex Lei, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud Singapore. " With our expertise in cloud technology, we currently support companies across numerous industries. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to develop more efficient and advanced information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for the travel and hospitality industry."

Staynex, an integral component of the Labs Group ecosystem, will offer its AI-powered Travel Solutions, supported by Huawei's innovative technology. Staynex is set to introduce solutions for everyday travellers and in addition, it will offer corporate solutions designed to streamline the process of booking travel tickets for employees attending events such as conferences.

The partnership also includes Staynex's integration into the Huawei Marketplace, providing millions of Huawei device users with easy access to Staynex's comprehensive travel platform.

Staynex plans to use this partnership to accelerate its expansion into the Chinese market and beyond.

About Staynex

Staynex, operating as part of the Labs Group Ecosystem, is a global vacation club platform aiming to reshape the travel and hospitality industry. It utilizes advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and Web3 to improve individual travel experiences and streamline corporate travel bookings. Staynex is committed to continuous service enhancement and global expansion, fostering a vision of making travel more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable for everyone.

SOURCE Huawei