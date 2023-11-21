Steam®2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Autumn Sale is on
21 Nov, 2023, 23:00 CST
TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (Notes Co., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Co., Ltd.) will hold an Autumn Sale offering the 2D fighting game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA".
*Excluding some sale-exempt regions
Official website
https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/
Image
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ObTknwjCN9gXOZkte0JWEn1pUaJDLZWr
- Sale Period
November 21, 2023, 10:00 ~ November 28, 2023, 10:00
*Times are PST for North America.
- Sale discount rate
50％
["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]
- Title MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
- Genre 2D Fighting Game
- Platform PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox One/Steam
*Cross-platform battles are not supported
- Published September 30 (Thu), 2021 – Available Now
- Languages Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean
- Players 1-2 (online play)
- Price
1. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Deluxe Edition
69.99USD / 69.99EUR
* Includes the "MELTY BLOOD ARCHIVES", a digital book looking back over the history of the "MELTY BLOOD" series and a music player.
2. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Standard Edition
49.99USD / 49.99EUR
- Copyright ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA
- Official website https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/
- Official Twitter https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA
*"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
*Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.
（C）2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of Valve Corporation of the United States and/or other countries.
About Lasengle Inc.
Company Name Lasengle Inc.
Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, Japan
President and Representative Director Yoshinori Ono
Establishment December 2021
Capital 10,000,000 yen
Shareholders Aniplex Corporation 100%.
SOURCE Lasengle
Share this article