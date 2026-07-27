Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 Advances Design Excellence Through Regional Collaboration

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN returns for its second edition, reinforcing its role as a regional platform for design excellence, knowledge sharing, and collaboration across Southeast Asia. The programme will culminate with the announcement of the ASEAN winners at the ASEAN Awards Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2026.

The programme is organised by NS BlueScope, in partnership with the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (ASA), Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia (IAI), the University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City (UAH), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), the Australian Chamber of Commerce, Singapore (AustCham Singapore), the Glenn Murcutt Architecture Foundation Australia, and ArchDaily. Architects from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are invited to submit completed projects demonstrating innovation, sustainability, and design excellence through the use of BlueScope steel solutions.

The 2026 edition expands its partnerships across academia, industry, and media. Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) joins as a new academic partner, while the Glenn Murcutt Architecture Foundation Australia continues to share its perspective on environmentally responsive, climate-sensitive, and place-based design. ArchDaily will further amplify the global visibility of winning projects.

This year's theme, Timeless Design with Coated Steel, highlights architecture designed for long-term performance and relevant buildings that respond to climate, culture, and context while supporting how communities live and work.

"Timeless design is not defined by aesthetics alone, but by how architecture continues to perform, adapt, and respond to its environment and community over time," said Ar. Firman Setia Herwanto, Vice President of Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia (IAI). "The thoughtful use of materials such as coated steel supports durability, performance, and long-term relevance."

Awards will be presented across four categories: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Institutional, Public & Others. Entries will be assessed by a distinguished panel of judges: Ar. Geoff Croker, Principal, fjcstudio (Australia); Ar. Firman Setia Herwanto, Vice President of IAI (Indonesia); Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas, Principal, Hijjas Kasturi Associates (Malaysia); Ar. Kulthida Songkittipakdee, Vice President of ASA, Principal Architect of Jenchieh Hung + Kulthida Songkittipakdee / HAS design and research (Thailand); and Ar. Dr. Truong Nguyen Hoang Long, Head of Environment and Sustainable Design, University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City (UAH) (Vietnam).

The programme will progress through national selections before culminating in the ASEAN Awards Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, where winners will be recognised as part of a broader regional dialogue on design, innovation, and community impact.

"This programme provides architects with a strong platform to showcase their work, gain recognition, and contribute to advancing architectural excellence across ASEAN," said Ar. Asae Sukhyanga, President of the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (ASA). "Hosting the ASEAN Awards Ceremony in Thailand reflects our shared commitment to regional collaboration and creativity."

ASEAN winners will receive a one-week learning and exchange visit to Australia. Previous 2024 edition winners visited Sydney and Brisbane, engaging with leading architects, touring landmark projects, and attending the Australian Architecture Conference at the Sydney Opera House.

For more information, please visit Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN

SOURCE NS BlueScope