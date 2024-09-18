Steelhead LNG Initiates Patent Infringement Litigation Against Cedar LNG and Samsung Heavy Industries in Korea

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelhead LNG, a Vancouver-based developer in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, today announced the commencement of patent infringement proceedings against [Cedar LNG] and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. ("Samsung Heavy") in the Republic of Korea. This litigation marks a significant step in Steelhead LNG's ongoing efforts to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property rights.

Steelhead LNG has filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court, alleging that Cedar LNG's and Samsung Heavy's activities infringe on Steelhead LNG's Korean patent. Cedar LNG is a proposed floating LNG export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. Samsung Heavy was selected by Cedar LNG, along with Black & Veatch, to construct the Cedar LNG floating LNG facility, with construction announced to have commenced earlier this year.

The lawsuit seeks to halt the construction of Cedar LNG's facility, secure damages for the unauthorized use of Steelhead LNG's patent, and obtain an injunction to prevent further infringement.

"Steelhead LNG has dedicated significant resources to developing its unique LNG export facility solution. Our intellectual property is the cornerstone of that effort, and we have a responsibility to safeguard it against unauthorized use," said Victor Ojeda, President at Steelhead LNG. "Our multi-year efforts to resolve this dispute with Cedar LNG have been repeatedly rebuffed, unfortunately necessitating this legal action."

The patent in question pertains to pivotal aspects of Steelhead LNG's unique solution; a leading-edge, cost-effective way of liquefying natural gas for export to demand markets. Through the incorporation of electric drive compressors, air cooling modules, and integrated storage, among other innovative features, Steelhead LNG's patented solution can achieve virtually unparalleled carbon emission reductions and avoid harmful environmental impacts associated with cooling water systems in such facilities.

Steelhead LNG holds patents regarding its LNG export facility solution in Canada, the United States, Korea, Australia, and Mexico. Its decision to pursue legal action reflects its dedication to protecting its technological advancements and ensuring that fair competitive practices in the industry are maintained.

About Steelhead LNG: Steelhead LNG is a leading LNG development company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions through innovative technology and strategic partnerships. The company focuses on driving efficiency and environmental stewardship across the LNG value chain.

