Stella International Holdings Limited Implements Wolters Kluwer's CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management Solution

CCH Tagetik platform enables finance leaders to access real-time financial data

TAIPEI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that Stella International Holdings Limited (hereafter: Stella International) has implemented CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software to drive the digital transformation of its group finance operations.

Michael Chung, Greater China Managing Director, CCH Tagetik, Wolters Kluwer said: "CCH Tagetik is the ideal platform to support Stella International's financial transformation. It drives the digitalization of business and financial processes, leading to reduced time and labor costs and fostering better integration between business and finance. The platform will empower Stella International to develop more comprehensive, accurate financial reports, tailored to the unique needs of each business division – which in turn will empower leaders to make faster, more informed decisions."

Stella International is a leading developer and manufacturer of premium quality footwear and leather goods, with a manufacturing base spanning China and Southeast Asia. Before the company implemented the CCH Tagetik platform, its finance department primarily relied on manual methods to prepare budgets, forecasts, and management reports. C-suite leaders could not access real-time data to inform their decisions, and financial analysis was onerous and time-intensive, resulting in increased labor costs.

After evaluating several CPM software vendors, Stella International implemented Wolters Kluwer's CCH Tagetik platform to digitally transform its financial processes.

The CCH Tagetik CPM platform will now enable Stella International to:

Implement standardized, automated budgeting and forecasting processes.

More quickly integrate financial and non-financial data from various systems to enhance data collection efficiency and completeness.

Provide business leaders with real-time access to accurate financial data by automating routine reporting and ad-hoc analysis.

Andy Tam, CFO, Stella International said: "CCH Tagetik is a robust, strategic financial intelligence platform. By automating our budgeting, reporting and forecasting processes, the platform empowers our finance team to concentrate on value-added activities such as extracting insights to aid decision-making. This system also enhances each division's ability to manage expenses and costs, improves forecast accuracy, and enables leaders to make faster, more informed decisions in real-time."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram.

SOURCE CCH® Tagetik, Wolters Kluwer