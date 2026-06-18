Stelliers Asia Unveils 2026 Finalists Ahead of Grand Awards Ceremony in Bangkok

Revealing the region's top hoteliers, including finalists in three new categories

BANGKOK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelliers, the leading hotelier awards platform, has officially announced the finalists for Stelliers Asia 2026, presented by NORDAQ. Revealed during a special live broadcast on 5 June 2026, the shortlist celebrates exceptional hospitality professionals from across the region who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their craft, their colleagues, and their guests.

At the heart of Stelliers is its enduring Just Cause: to elevate every hotel professional – so they feel seen, valued, and inspired to lead. By recognizing the individuals who navigate today's industry challenges and raise the standard for guest experiences, Stelliers champions the people behind the properties.

For 2026, Stelliers has introduced three new award categories – Security, Owner, and Pastry Chef – to better reflect the evolving structure and nature of hotel operations across Asia. These additions reinforce the platform's commitment to relevance, inclusivity, and industry progression, elevating the distinct roles that contribute to a property's success.

"Hospitality has always been an industry built by people, and this year's finalists are a reflection of the individuals and teams creating meaningful experiences across Asia every single day. What makes the Stelliers community so special is not only the exceptional talent represented among our finalists, but also the shared passion and dedication seen throughout the wider industry. We are honored to celebrate everyone who continues to shape hospitality through leadership, creativity, and genuine care for others." Simon Hansson Yu, Managing Director of Stelliers.

This year's finalist shortlist comprises remarkable professionals who have set new benchmarks for excellence in their respective fields:

(in alphabetical order)

2026 General Manager Finalists:

Alain K. Bachmann, General Manager at Zannier Bãi San Hô Go Kondo, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Hildegard Anzenberger, General Manager at Capella Hanoi Jean-Pierre Joncas, General Manager at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort Libor Secka, General Manager at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa Masahisa Oba, Managing Director at The Peninsula Bangkok Peter Caprez, Multi-Property General Manager at JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok Ruby Garcia, General Manager at COMO Metropolitan Singapore

2026 Unsung Hero Finalists:

Chiramet Thanusan, Commis III at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok Pawisaporn Nooput, Staff Canteen – Cook at V Villas Phuket – MGallery Collection Pornchai Savatsri, Boat Captain at The Peninsula Bangkok Shuhaimi Saad, Commis I at The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi Wijittra Chaiyairt, Room Attendant – The Residences at The St. Regis Bangkok

For the full 2026 Stelliers Asia Finalists List and visual assets, please click here.

The rigorous selection process for Stelliers Asia 2026, presented by NORDAQ is overseen by an independent panel of industry experts, representing diverse perspectives across hospitality, technology, asset management, and advisory leadership. This year's panel includes:

Regan Taikitsadaporn , Founder & Managing Director, Prokopi Consulting

, Founder & Managing Director, Prokopi Consulting Bernhard Bohnenberger , Co-Founder & CEO, Discover Collection

, Co-Founder & CEO, Discover Collection Mark De Cocinis , Former Chief Executive Officer, Boutique Group

, Former Chief Executive Officer, Boutique Group Simon Kahn , Chief Marketing Officer, Google APAC

, Chief Marketing Officer, Google APAC Yona He, Head of Asset Management & Owner Relations, JAPAC, Oracle

"The caliber of submissions for Stelliers Asia 2026, presented by NORDAQ has been truly exceptional. These finalists represent the very best of our industry and show that true excellence is always rooted in the people who deliver it." shares Regan Taikitsadaporn, Founder & Managing Director of Prokopi Consulting. "Reviewing these applications is a powerful reminder of the resilience, innovation, and passion that drives the hospitality sector in Asia."

Stelliers Asia 2026 is supported by a dedicated network of industry partners who share its commitment to long-term excellence and the celebration of hospitality professionals. This year's programme is proudly made possible through the support of Title Partner NORDAQ, Silver Partner MJAI, PR Partner FINN Partners, and Media Partner PR Newswire.

The prestigious Stelliers Asia 2026 Grand Awards Ceremony will be held on 25 September at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. The event will be especially momentous as the legendary venue celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

About Stelliers Asia

Established in 2014, Stelliers is the leading hotelier awards platform dedicated to recognizing the people of the hotel industry across Asia and Greater China. Derived from the words "stellar" and "hotelier", Stelliers celebrates the people behind the scenes – those who make unforgettable guest experiences possible.

At the heart of Stelliers is a mission to elevate every hotel professional – so they feel seen, valued, and inspired to lead. Through a rigorous judging process and regional awards ceremonies, Stelliers provides a platform for professional recognition and industry-wide inspiration, ensuring that hoteliers receive the acknowledgement and encouragement they deserve.

Please visit www.stelliers.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Stelliers:

Milica Stojkovic

Marketing & Communications Manager

[email protected]

FINN Partners:

Rae Cay

Fonthong Churintarapan

[email protected]

SOURCE Stelliers