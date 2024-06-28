Stena RoRo places order for two new multi-fuel E-Flexer RoPax vessels

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena RoRo has ordered another two E-Flexer RoPax vessels from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai). The vessels will be delivered in 2027 to the Greek shipping company Attica Group and will operate in the Adriatic Sea. This is Stena RoRo's fourteenth and fifteenth vessel in the E-Flexer series.

The two vessels will be on long-term charter agreements to the Attica Group with an option to purchase and a potential option for two more vessels.

The E-Flexer series is based on a concept with larger vessels than today's standard RoPax ferries and is very flexible. Each ship is tailored to the customers' needs, both commercially and technically. Optimized design of the hull, propellers and rudders, together with possibilities to incorporate new environmentally friendly technologies, help to ensure that the E-Flexer vessels are at the forefront when it comes to sustainability, performance and cost effectiveness.

The vessels' engines are of the multi-fuel type and can run on conventional marine fuel (HFO or MGO) or biodiesel. In addition, the engines are methanol ready. The E-Flexer concept has been designed in line with future environmental requirements and, through its technical design, can meet both existing and future international requirements by a wide margin. The vessels will be designed with the classification society notation "Battery power" which means that in the future the vessels will also be able to utilize batteries as a means of propulsion, partly or completely, depending on the battery development.

Panos Dikaios, CEO, Attica Group commented:

"For three decades, the Attica Group has been renewed through the design and construction of new vessels. The Superfast series redefined the Adriatic ferry market in terms of quality and speed, the sister vessels Blue Star Patmos and Blue Star Delos significantly upgraded the travel experience on the Aegean Sea routes and the latest addition, the three state-of-the-art Aero Highspeed, have already contributed substantially to the increase of visitors to the Saronic Islands. Our agreement with Stena RoRo for the charter of two new state-of-the-art vessels, sets new standards for the entire Greek ferry industry. It drastically reduces our environmental footprint, redefines the travel experience and responds dynamically to the challenges of tomorrow."

Per Westling, VD Stena RoRo stated:

"The E-Flexer vessels to Attica have been jointly designed and ordered as the most bespoke E-Flexers so far. The design is extremely versatile, and the ships will, with their inherent flexibility of different fuels, battery hybrid operation and many other fuel saving features, play an important role in the green transition of the Attica Superfast Adriatic RoPax service."

Stena RoRo currently has 15 confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels, as well as two so-called "New Max" RoRo vessels, at CMI Jinling, Weihai shipyard. Ten ships have been delivered.

Specification of Stena E-Flexer orders:

1. Stena Line: Stena Line network in the Irish Sea; delivery 2019

2. Stena Line: Stena Line network in the Irish Sea; delivery 2020

3. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivery 2020

Long charter agreement

4. Stena Line: Stena Line network in the Irish Sea; delivery 2021

5. DFDS; DFDS network; delivery 2021

Long-term charter agreement

6. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivery 2021

Long-term charter agreement; LNG operation

7. Stena Line; Stena Line network, delivery May 2022 from the shipyard

Extended version

8. Stena Line; Stena Line network, delivery September 2022 from the shipyard

Extended version

9. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivery December 2022

Long-term charter agreement; LNG operation

10. Marine Atlantic; Marine Atlantic network, delivery February 2024

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

11. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network, delivery 2024

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

12. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network, delivery 2025

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

13. Corsica Linea, Corsica Linea network, delivery 2026

LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

14. Attica Group, delivery April 2027

Methanol ready, battery-hybrid installation

15. Attica Group, delivery August 2027

Methanol ready, battery-hybrid installation

About E-flexer No. 14 and 15:

Length: 240 m

Draught: 6.4 m

Beam: 27.8 m

Capacity: 1500 passengers and 3320 cargo meters freight

Passenger cabins: 256

Speed: 24 knots



Rendering by Peter Mild.



Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes primarily in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new vessels and the conversion and technical operation of existing vessels for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have had responsibility for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. The ship was delivered in 2021.

www.stenaroro.com

Attica Group, with a long-standing presence in the Greek and international seas, leads the Greek passenger shipping industry and is among the largest shipping companies worldwide. Through the brands of Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and ANEK Lines, and with a fleet of more than 40 ships, Attica Group connects links more than 60 destinations every day, offering modern, high-level transport services in Greece and international routes (Greece – Italy). The Group has also expanded its presence in the tourism sector with the acquisition of 3 hotels in Naxos (2) and Tinos (1). With a clear commitment towards integrating the principles of sustainable development into its business activity and operations, Attica Group was the first company in the passenger shipping industry worldwide to issue a Responsibility & Sustainability Report in 2009, according to the GRI guide.

www.attica-group.com

