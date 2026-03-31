Stena RoRo takes delivery of the 13th E-Flexer from the China Merchants Industry shipyard in Weihai, China

Stena RoRo has taken delivery of the 13th ship in the 15 ship series of E-Flexer RoPax ferries from the China Merchants Industry shipyard in Weihai, China. The ship, named Capu Rossu, was handed over to CORSICA LINEA following the delivery to Stena RoRo. The ship will start its commercial operation mid June and will trade between Marseille and Corsica.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-Flexer-series is based on a design which is larger than the typical standard RoPax ferry and designed for flexibility. Each ship will be tailormade for the operators' technical and commercial needs. A highly optimized hull form, multifuel engines and the Battery Power Class notation as well as several other features make this ship one of the most economically friendly ever designed and built.

"Due to today's fast development of the hull form design and propulsion optimization in combination with the Battery Power systems we now start to install on our ships, it is clear that ordering of new ships will be the most important and strongest tool to reduce the CO2 emissions of the ferry industry", says Per Westling, CEO Stena RoRo.

Partnership with China Merchants Industry (CMI) Weihai Shipyard

The ship has been built by the China Merchants Industry Weihai shipyard in China. Stena RoRo has been cooperating with this shipyard since 2016 which has resulted in 19 orders so far. 15 of these have been E-Flexers, 2 NewMax RoRo ships and 2 C-Flexer RoRo ships.

"The cooperation between the CMI Weihai shipyard and Stena RoRo has been instrumental for the successful deliveries of ships and it has made it possible for us to deliver tailormade ships both to our own ferry operator Stena Line but also to several external ferry companies with the highest quality and in time," concludes Per Westling.

Pictures:

Capu Rossu in the shipyard China Merchants Industry in Weihai, China



Delivery ceremony for the RoPax ship Capu Rossu

Basic specifications:

Length: 203 m

Draught: 6,5 m

Width: 27,8 m

Capacity: 1000 passengers and 2500 lane meters freight

For more information, please contact:

Per Westling, CEO, Stena RoRo AB

Tel: +46 31 855154; +46 704 85 51 54

Email: [email protected]

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new RoRo cargo and RoRo passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in using its technical expertise for the design and production of new vessels and the conversion and technical operation of existing vessels in order to deliver tailor-made transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2016 Stena RoRo has taken delivery of 13 RoPax ships of the E-Flexer class and 2 RoRo ships of the NewMax class. Since 2013, we have had responsibility for the design and completion of the

world´s largest civilian hospital vessel, owned and operated by Mercy Ships, the Global Mercy. The ship was delivered in 2021.

www.stenaroro.com

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/9515/4328149/4012866.pdf Stena RoRo takes delivery of the 13th E-Flexer from the China Merchants Industry shipyard in Weihai China https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/capu-rossu-in-the-shipyard-china-merchants-industry-in-weihai,c3524365 Capu Rossu in the shipyard China Merchants Industry in Weihai https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/delivery-ceremony-for-the-ropax-ship-capu-rossu,c3524366 Delivery ceremony for the RoPax ship Capu Rossu

SOURCE Stena RoRo