Step Into 2025 with Fresh Air: QNET's HomePure Zayn Sets the Standard for Clean, Healthy Living

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With air pollution posing a growing global health threat, QNET's HomePure Zayn remains a household staple, delivering pure, revitalised indoor air. As we enter 2025, HomePure Zayn is more essential than ever, trusted by families worldwide to protect their homes from pollutants and ensure a healthier, cleaner living environment.

Advanced Technology, Proven Results

QNET’s HomePure Zayn

The HomePure Zayn air purifier features a powerful six-stage filtration system that eliminates 99.94% of airborne viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 variants, and 99.8% of allergens, particulates, and harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Combining HPP+ Electrostatic Film, UV Light, and Ultra-Plasma Ion Filters, it delivers comprehensive air purification for safe and healthy indoor environments.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, explains, "What sets HomePure Zayn apart is QNET's exclusive Amezcua Card. This proprietary technology not only purifies but also energises the air, enhancing overall well-being. By harmonising air molecules, the Amezcua Card creates a revitalised indoor atmosphere, with users reporting benefits like better sleep, improved mental clarity, and refreshed energy."

Why Clean, Energized Air Matters

With air pollution linked to seven million deaths globally each year, as reported by the World Health Organization, indoor air—often five times more polluted than outdoor air—poses a significant health risk. Studies show that advanced air filtration systems can dramatically improve respiratory health, especially for children, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions. With close to 1500 users globally, HomePure Zayn provides a critical solution, delivering clean, energized air to protect and enhance family well-being.

Certified for Excellence

HomePure Zayn is certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF), ensuring it meets the highest air purification standards. Paired with the Amezcua Card's revitalising technology, it offers an unmatched solution for cleaner, healthier living spaces.

Pranee Sranthongdee, who has been using the HomePure Zayn since 2020, shared her experience, saying, "My daughter's allergy symptoms have noticeably improved, and I've observed that my children breathe better. When I checked the filter, it was filled with dust, which shows that the HomePure Zayn has been effectively cleaning the room and providing clean air."

Start Fresh in 2025

Let's welcome 2025 with clean, energised air as our priority. Join thousands of households worldwide that trust HomePure Zayn for improved air quality and wellness. For more information, visit www.qnet.net.

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company's commitment to excellence.

Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net.

SOURCE QNET