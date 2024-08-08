Step into the 'Power Commandos': An Engaging and Educational Journey at Lin'an Power Network!

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is an insulating glove. We wear it under a pair of leather gloves to protect the insulating gloves from being pierced by sharp objects, ensuring our safety." On August 6th, at a power operation site in Zhongshe Village, Lin'an, Hangzhou, Yu Jianhua from State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company transformed into "Teacher Electric," delivering a "Power Science Lesson" to elementary school students engaged in a social practice.

That day, the workers needed to install a sectional switch on a 10-kV line to enhance the precision and self-healing capabilities of the distribution network's overhead lines, ensuring a "cool summer" for customers. Unlike usual operations, the arrival of a group of "young guests" added an element of fun to the task. As soon as the children entered the site, they were captivated by the high-tech equipment and meticulous procedures. "Teacher Electric" used engaging language and vivid demonstrations to demystify live-line work, from insulated safety helmets to insulated capes and insulated boom trucks, answering all the questions posed by the curious children.

It is known that live-line working is one of the most technically challenging and dangerous tasks in the electric power industry, where workers must perform "dances with electricity" without any room for errors. Therefore, to help children better understand the significance and difficulty of live-line operations, the State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company set up a simulated live-line working station on-site. Guided by professionals, the elementary students donned specially designed insulating protective gear and gloves, transforming into "little power workers." "It's so stuffy and hot." After wearing the insulating gloves for a while, Wu Ziheng started to feel the heat spreading throughout his body and commented, "Uncle, your job is really tough."

In addition to inviting elementary students to step into the electric power construction site for a firsthand experience of power grid construction and to appreciate the value of every kilowatt-hour of electricity, the State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company also organizes professional teams to delve into communities and businesses to conduct energy-saving knowledge lectures and interactive experience activities. Through engaging case studies and practical demonstrations, they instill the concept of energy conservation deeply into the public's heart, enhancing understanding and trust towards the power supply company, improving the corporate image, and increasing transparency.

In recent years, with initiatives like "Electric Grid Enterprise Open Day" and "Social Responsibility Month," the company has invited the public and media to explore the National Grid, understand the operation of the power supply company, its technological innovations, and its efforts and achievements in fulfilling social responsibilities. These initiatives help the public feel the "power of the electric grid" and showcase the positive image of the resident central enterprise.

SOURCE State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company