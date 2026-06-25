Sterling Bank of Asia Selects Infosys Finacle Software-as-a-Service for it's Next-Gen Transformation

BENGALURU, India and MANILA, Philippines, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, and Sterling Bank of Asia (Sterling Bank), one of the most progressive banks in the Philippines, today announced the bank's decision to select Infosys Finacle Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for its transformation program. Sterling Bank has opted to leverage the Finacle Core Banking, Finacle Customer Data Hub, Finacle Trade Finance, and Finacle Origination solutions for its requirements. Through this strategic collaboration with Infosys Finacle, Sterling Bank expects to enhance the experience of both employees and customers, maintain high standards of availability and reliability in its banking services, and reduce operational complexity through automation and digitization, thereby supporting its future growth.

With the new platform, Sterling Bank will be able to simplify management of technology operations by leveraging the SaaS-based deployment, allowing the bank to focus on strategic growth and innovation. Further, the bank will be able to drive faster innovation cycles while staying secure and compliant through access to periodic upgrades, security, and feature enhancements. In addition, the cloud-hosted model will help the bank scale seamlessly and on demand to support evolving business needs.

Cecilio Paul D. San Pedro, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank of Asia, said, "At Sterling Bank of Asia, we aim to integrate forward–thinking solutions into our operations to better serve the Philippine market. Achieving this requires us to continuously respond to fast–evolving customer expectations, the accelerating pace of digital innovation, and an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. Modernizing our technology foundation for both core and digital banking is essential to realizing our goals. With Infosys Finacle, we have a trusted transformation partner and a next–generation banking platform that will equip us to meet the dynamic requirements of our business, our customers, and the wider regulatory environment."

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, "Our collaboration with Sterling Bank of Asia is yet another example of Finacle's growing presence in the Philippines. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to delivering next-generation solutions to thrift banking community without upfront infrastructure investments. With Finacle SaaS, tailored for the Philippine market, Sterling Bank of Asia will gain a modern, customer–first digital banking platform to help position the bank for long–term success."

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys