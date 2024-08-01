Steve Mackenzie, Chief Innovation Officer at Momentus Technologies, Wins Prestigious IAVM 2024 Education & Service Award

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentus Technologies, a renowned leader in venue and event management software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, is proud to announce that Steve Mackenzie, our esteemed Chief Innovation Officer, has been honored with the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) 2024 Education & Service Award at VenueConnect 2024.

The IAVM Education & Service Award is presented to individuals who demonstrate exceptional professionalism and commitment to advancing the field of venue management. It recognizes those who excel in community outreach, educational opportunities, mentorship and internships, contributing significantly to both the industry and the community.

"We are incredibly proud of Steve Mackenzie for receiving the IAVM 2024 Education & Service Award," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO, Momentus Technologies. "Steve's dedication to innovation, education and community service sets a high standard for all of us at Momentus Technologies. His tireless efforts and visionary leadership have not only advanced our company but have also made a significant impact on the entire industry. This recognition is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and his passion for fostering growth and knowledge within the venue management field."

At Momentus Technologies, Mackenzie works closely with customers and partners to educate them on industry best practices, gain a deeper understanding of the evolving market landscape, and enhance the company's offerings. With 38 years of experience in the hospitality and events industry, 29 of which have been focused on the technology side, Steve brings unparalleled expertise and dedication to his role.

Before joining Momentus Technologies, Steve served as president at EventBooking. Steve's remarkable career has been recognized with numerous awards and honors. In 2022, he was awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award at the Event Tech Live Awards and inducted into its Hall of Fame. He is also a Certified Venue Executive through IAVM, holds many volunteer roles within the industry, and serves as an adjunct professor at Florida International University.

Momentus Technologies congratulates Steve Mackenzie on this well-deserved recognition and is proud to have him as a leader and innovator within our organization.

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 60,000 users in more than 57 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate venues, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. The company's employees work across the globe in Momentus offices and remotely. To learn more, visit gomomentus.com.

