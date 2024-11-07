Storage Empowers an Intelligent World: Longsys to Debut Dual-Brand Innovations and PTM Business Model at Electronica 2024 in Munich

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 12-15, 2024, Longsys(301308.SZ), a branded semiconductor memory enterprise, will be unveiling its latest innovations in memory technology at Electronica in Munich. As an innovative memory solution manufacturer that integrates R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services, Longsys has been recognized for its exceptional product performance and market leadership, selected for the 2024 Fortune China's Top 50 Tech Companies as the only storage enterprise on the list.

PTM Business Model Makes Overseas Debut

At Electronica, Longsys will introduce its groundbreaking PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) business model to global customers. PTM is designed to provide high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customization services, empowering industries like automotive and industrial to embrace smart transformation and supporting global trends in intelligent development.

FORESEE and Lexar Brands Introduce New Products

Longsys, together with its dual brands—the industrial storage brand FORESEE and the high-end consumer storage brand Lexar—will introduce a range of innovative products at the exhibition, featuring solutions for industrial-grade, automotive-grade, and consumer-grade smart applications. These products are designed to meet the storage needs of diverse global industries advancing in digital transformation.

Germany, as a hub for automotive and industrial sectors, will see specific high-reliability products from FORESEE, including SPI NOR Flash and Grade 2 LPDDR4x for industrial and automotive applications. The FORESEE SPI NOR Flash offers versatile packaging options—WSON8, BGA24, and SO16—to suit varied applications, supporting data widths from x1 to x8 with storage capacities up to 256Mb. Additionally, the Grade 2 LPDDR4x, manufactured with a 1y nm process, offers capacities from 2GB to 8GB and data transfer speeds up to 4266Mbps, ensuring reliable performance across a wide automotive temperature range of -40°C to 105°C. Compared to the previous-generation LPDDR3, this new LPDDR4x improves performance by 128% and reduces power consumption by more than 50%, making it ideal for intelligent automotive systems.

Lexar will also present products like the Lexar® JumpDrive® USB 3.2 Flash Drive and PCIe Gen5 SSD, targeting a broad consumer market in automotive applications. The Lexar® JumpDrive® USB 3.2 Flash Drive, with its compact design and powerful USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance, offers a durable and convenient storage solution for in-car monitoring systems. Available in capacities from 64GB to 256GB, it supports read speeds up to 200MB/s, ensuring smooth video recording. With years of market experience, Lexar's automotive-grade storage solutions, including car USB drives and Micro SD cards, have gained recognition from many leading global new energy vehicle manufacturers and have become standard equipment in some well-known car brands.

With subsidiaries and branches in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Longsys' global footprint provides efficient local support and services to customers worldwide. This expansive network also sets a strong foundation for implementing the PTM business model internationally.

At Electronica 2024, Longsys will showcase its extensive expertise and continuous innovation in storage technology. Through the PTM business model and a wide range of products from its two brands, Longsys looks forward to exploring new opportunities in industrial and automotive storage applications, contributing to the global transformation toward smarter industries. We warmly invite all attendees to visit our booth to experience the future of intelligent storage innovation firsthand.

About Longsys

Longsys is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory brand founded in 1999. As an innovative memory solution manufacturer that integrates R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services, Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Longsys