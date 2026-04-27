Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd Granted Overseas Intermediary Futures Broker Status by Shanghai Futures Exchange and Guangzhou Futures Exchange

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd ("SFSPL"), a member of Straits Financial Group, is pleased to announce that it has been granted overseas intermediary (OI) futures broker status by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and the Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX).

This recognition marks an important milestone in expanding international access to China's futures markets and further strengthens SFSPL's ability to connect global investors with onshore opportunities.

As an overseas intermediary futures broker, SFSPL will be able to facilitate client access to selected products listed on SHFE and GFEX. The overseas intermediary model significantly lowers barriers to entry for international participants by removing the need for complex onshore structures and enabling more efficient cross-border access, while operating within China's regulated market environment.

"As China's futures market continues to open up, this recognition represents a meaningful milestone for both SFSPL and our clients," said Roger Quek, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd. "We are pleased to support international investors with more seamless access to China's onshore derivatives market, while maintaining a strong focus on risk management, compliance, and execution efficiency."

As China's derivatives market continue to evolve, SFSPL is strongly positioned to support clients looking to deepen their involvement in this high-potential market.

SFSPL remains committed to delivering robust trading capabilities, seamless market access, and trusted expertise to help clients navigate global investment opportunities.

About Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd

At Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd, we distinguish ourselves by promoting key and innovative contracts to support the financial and commodity derivative markets as well as providing products and services to fulfill the needs of every trader.

With a strong presence in Asia and a deep understanding of the global markets, we provide value to our clients by enabling global access with a local perspective. Established in 2010, Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd is part of Straits Financial Group which is headquartered in Singapore.

Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd provides a fully-integrated service for our clients to access the financial and commodity derivative markets and we strive to build lasting relationships with our clients.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.straitsfinancial.com.

This document is issued for information purposes only. This document is not intended and should not under any circumstances to be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell, nor financial advice or recommendation in relation to any capital market product. All the information contained herein is based on publicly available information and has been obtained from sources that Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd believes to be reliable and correct at the time of publishing this document.

Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd will not be liable for any loss or damage of any kind (whether direct, indirect or consequential losses or other economic loss of any kind) suffered due to any omission, error, inaccuracy, incompleteness, or otherwise, any reliance on such information. Past performance or historical record of futures contracts, derivatives contracts, and commodities is not indicative of the future performance. The information in this document is subject to change without notice.

If after reading the foregoing content you have any doubts in relation thereto, please consult your own independent legal, financial and/or professional adviser.

SOURCE Straits Financial