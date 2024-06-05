STRATEGIC CONVERGENCE OF MEDIA AND BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE HIGHLIGHTED AT ROUNDTABLE BY MGBF AND NIKKEI SCOUTASIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) and Nikkei scoutAsia jointly hosted a pivotal roundtable event under the theme "The Strategic Convergence of Media and Business Intelligence". This event brought together thought leaders, industry experts, business executives and members of the media to explore the evolving landscapes of business and media intelligence and their intersection.

Sachvinder Singh, Director of Handshakes and Nikkei scoutAsia, shared how the Nikkei scoutAsia tool drives strategic convergence between media and business intelligence at the MGBF Roundtable held in Kuala Lumpur on 29 May 2024. | Photo by Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF)

In his welcome remarks, Nordin Abdullah, Founding Chairman of MGBF, emphasised the importance of adapting to the fast-paced changes in the business and media environments.

"In today's digital age, the integration of media and business intelligence is not just beneficial but essential for identifying opportunities and addressing strategic challenges. We are thrilled to see such a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights at this forum," said Nordin.

The roundtable discussions illuminated key trends shaping the future of business and media intelligence. Titled "Identification of Business Opportunity using Media Intelligence", speakers in the first panel session delved into how real-time media insights are becoming crucial for businesses to identify new market opportunities and trends. The session underscored the shift towards utilising advanced analytics and artificial intelligence-driven tools to sift through vast amounts of data to pinpoint actionable insights.

The second panel discussion was on "Addressing Strategic Gaps and Corporate Blind Spots", which focused on the necessity for businesses to continuously monitor their environments to detect potential risks and gaps. The panellists discussed the growing importance of comprehensive intelligence frameworks that incorporate both traditional business data and contemporary media intelligence to ensure a holistic view of the market landscape.

A significant highlight of the event was the presentation by Sachvinder Singh, Director of Handshakes and Nikkei scoutAsia. He showcased real-world case studies demonstrating how the Nikkei scoutAsia tool is driving strategic convergence between media and business intelligence.

Sachvinder said, "The power of these tools lies in their ability to transform vast amounts of unstructured data into strategic insights. This convergence enables businesses to make more informed decisions, bridging the gap between what is happening in the market and the strategic actions needed to respond effectively."

Despite the advancements, the discussions also brought to light the existing gaps in the integration of media and business intelligence. Participants highlighted the need for more sophisticated tools that can seamlessly integrate diverse data sources and the importance of training professionals to effectively use these tools. There was a consensus on the necessity for continuous innovation to address these gaps and enhance the strategic capabilities of businesses.

As the event concluded, Nordin extended his wishes for a productive session of business matching. "We hope that all participants find the business matching sessions fruitful and continue to forge partnerships that leverage the strategic convergence of media and business intelligence," he remarked.

Speakers at the event include Associate Professor Ts. Dr Jessica Ong from the National Defence University of Malaysia; Radu Magdin, Global Analyst and Chief Executive Officer of Smartlink Communications from Romania; Samantha Tai Yit Chan, Chief Executive Officer of BoardRoom Malaysia; Chandra Krishman, Assistant Director of Business Development for Nikkei scoutAsia; and Roberto Calleja Fernandez, Senior Lecturer at INTI International College Subang. The panel sessions were moderated by Ruzanna Muhammad, Editor-at-Large for News Hub Asia.

The Malaysia Global Business Forum and Nikkei scoutAsia look forward to continuing this important dialogue and fostering an environment where media and business intelligence can drive strategic growth and innovation.

About Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF)

The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) was established to empower stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF will continue to explore threats and opportunities with industry leaders and policy makers to ensure that Malaysia becomes a leader in the context of Asia.

For more information, visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com .

About Nikkei scoutAsia

scoutAsia is an Asia-focused news and company data platform, developed by Nikkei in 2018 with the ultimate aim of enabling customers towards better and more informed decisions.

Combining quality content and technologies, scoutAsia provides AI-driven insights on what is changing in Asian business today.

Singapore-based Handshakes by DC Frontiers came on board in 2019 to power the platform with its award-winning AI technologies.

For more information, please visit www.scout.asia .

