Strategic MOU paves the way for professional bakery exhibition in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIBS, Vietnam International Bakery Equipment Show, is set for a grand rendition on December 11th – 14th, 2024

Aiming to strengthen the Vietnamese baking community, the VIBS organizers, Taipei Bakery Association (TBA) and Chan Chao International Co., Ltd, had signed a strategic MOU with the newly founded Vietnam Bakery Association (VBA) on May 16th. The collaboration is expected to bring in more international exhibitors and industry experts on an acclaimed platform, bridging the Vietnam's baking industry with the global community.

The MOU was signed by representatives of TBA, VBA & Chan Chao

Representatives at the MOU signing included Mr. Kao Sieu Luc (VBA Founding President), Mr. Cheng-Hsun Chou (TBA Chairman), and Mr. David Yang (Head of the Vietnam office of Chan Chao Int'l Co., Ltd.).

The representatives proposed co-organizing VIBS, modeled after the successful Taipei International Bakery Show (TIBS), an esteemed bakery Show in Asia.

The Vietnamese bakery market has one of the highest potential in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, revenue from the bread and confectionery industry reached 632 million US dollars, with the market expected to grow at 8.6% annually. This presents a golden opportunity for both local and international enterprises to enter and expand their business in the market.

With the management experience and well-established network from TIBS, VIBS will be run as a professional exhibition. The exhibition features a diverse range of categories, including bakery machinery and equipment, bakery tools, processing machinery, packaging machinery, decorative accessories, freezing and preservation equipment, raw materials, coffee and beverages, and related food items. The goal is to provide a comprehensive experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.

The events will feature seminars by industry experts, business leaders discussing trends and issues in Vietnam's bakery industry. Additionally, the 2nd Vietnam Bakery Cup will take place, allowing Vietnamese bakers to showcase and enhance their skills.

VIBS will be held from December 11 to December 14, 2024, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC). For registration or booth booking, visit the official exhibition website or contact the VIBS business department.

Domestic Business Department:

Phone: +84-28-3827-9156

Mr. Daniel Nhan (Mr Khánh) (Ext. 120) [email protected]

Mobile: +84868582761

Overseas Business Department:

Mr. James Yau (Ext. 326) [email protected]

Ms. Sophia Chen (Ext. 131) [email protected]

SOURCE Chan Chao International Co., Ltd.; Vietnam Bakery Association; Taipei Bakery Association; Vietnam Int'l Bakery Show