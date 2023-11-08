Strategic Partnership! Syrius Technology Collaborates with SoftBank Robotics and IRIS OHYAMA to Launch New Commercial Cleaning Robot

TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7th, in Tokyo, Japan, IRIS OHYAMA, the largest provider of lifestyle solutions in Japan, partnered with SoftBank Robotics, a globally renowned AI robotics technology solutions provider, and announced a strategic collaboration with Syrius Technology, the leading Chinese AMR brand. Together, they launched a new commercial cleaning robot developed collaboratively, introducing Syrius Technology's commercial cleaning AMR products and rich robot software capabilities into the public service sector of the region. This initiative aims to provide more efficient, convenient, eco-friendly, and high-quality cleaning services to the public.

With the rise of automation across various industries, the widespread adoption of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) is becoming an irreversible trend, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Large-scale deployments of mobile robots and other automation equipment in scenarios like warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, and hospitality and catering services have contributed to significant growth in the AMR market. This collaboration leverages advanced technology, addressing the growing demand for intelligent solutions in the commercial cleaning sector.

In this strategic partnership, Syrius Technology will utilize its expertise in the "integration of hardware and software" in the AMR field. Collaborating with IRIS OHYAMA, a leader in the Japanese lifestyle product market, and drawing from SoftBank Robotics' extensive experience in the Japanese commercial cleaning market, they aim to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and outcomes of the commercial cleaning market. This collaboration will help improve the quality of life and meet the new requirements for public environments.

IRIS OHYAMA expressed its commitment to the core philosophy of "centered around homes" and providing top-quality solutions to the public. By partnering with SoftBank Robotics and Syrius Technology, they strive to achieve environmental sustainability and efficiency in the AMR domain, further enhancing the quality of life. They also aim to explore more collaboration opportunities, seek breakthroughs in new scenarios, and better serve the market and meet the needs of the public.

SoftBank Robotics, known as a pioneer in the Japanese commercial cleaning market and a seasoned service provider in the field, has consistently led technological innovation in the robotics industry, making robots an integral part of modern life. This strategic collaboration leverages the complementary strengths of all parties and expands the service market, setting an example for the industry to adopt superior robot solutions.

Syrius Technology, as a leader in the AMR field, is well-positioned to accelerate global market expansion through this collaboration. While serving customers in the logistics and manufacturing sectors, Syrius Technology will establish a Service Robotics Division, introducing new brands into the service robotics market, offering AMR products and solutions tailored to various scenarios. The company will continue to adhere to the "inclusive AI" philosophy, exploring more application scenarios in collaboration with partners and driving the development of intelligent robot applications, with AMRs at the forefront.

SOURCE Syrius Technology