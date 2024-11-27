Strength in Aftermarket Parts Is Expanding Taiwan's Role in Automotive Supply Chains

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the US faces a shortage in auto parts, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is unveiling several case studies to illustrate how Taiwan's auto parts industry is well-positioned to further expand its role in global automotive supply chains.

For assistance finding and collaborating with Taiwan's leading innovators, please visit: https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/suppliers?cat=automotiveev

Taiwan's adaptable manufacturing, high-quality accredited products, and competitive pricing have driven significant growth in its auto parts industry, with the US accounting for 56% of export value.

Or email: [email protected]

Taiwan fills the gap for auto parts in the US

Apart from the chip shortage, the US and other countries are still recovering from shortages of non-electrical auto parts, causing car owners, dealerships, and repair shops to increasingly turn to aftermarket parts. This shift has driven growth in Taiwan's auto parts industry, which is mainly small and medium-sized enterprises specializing in the aftermarket segment. This recent growth is largely due to adaptable manufacturing practices, quality products accredited by multiple countries, and competitive pricing on the global stage. The US represents 56% of its auto part export value, and growth has greatly accelerated since 2022 when the largest insurer in the US expanded use of aftermarket parts.

Growing role of Taiwan in automotive supply chains

Such shifts and challenges present an opportunity for Taiwan's auto parts makers to evolve from aftermarket parts to increasingly making OEM auto parts for car brands. Taiwan's auto parts industry offers a unique combination of:

Automation and cutting-edge production technologies

In-depth, extensive experience

Product innovation and R&D

Customization capabilities

High-efficiency production

Rigorous adherence to international standards, including the International Automotive Task Force's IATF 16949

Taiwan's leading innovators in auto parts

Known for high-compatibility suspension and steering parts, Great Auto Parts stands out for its rack end component. This enhances vehicle safety with its high-tensile strength, durability, and longevity from a proprietary heat treatment, offering 4 to 8 tons of average pull strength—greater than the OEM standard of 3.5 tons.

With over 30 years of CNC machining experience, Great Auto Parts has Taiwan's first dedicated test lab for steering and suspension parts, develops over 150 new products annually, and has fully integrated production.

For bearings essential to auto parts, ISK Bearings under the JOTA Group is also a leading innovator, standing out for:

100% automated production process across 40 production lines

5 million piece/month production capacity

Independent heat treatment facility

High precision

Innovative use of materials for high durability and long lifespans

A key partner worldwide

Across its industries, Taiwan's business community has several advantages to offer:

Technological capabilities : Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies

: Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies Trustworthy and reliable : Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property

: Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property Customer-centric: Flexibility and customization for specific needs

Helping international buyers access the best of Taiwan

When searching for a supplier or partner overseas, companies often struggle with finding a suitable company that is trustworthy and reliable, and then communication can pose additional challenges. To accelerate this process and foster impactful synergies, TAITRA serves as a resource and facilitates collaborating with the island's most unique, forward-looking startups and enterprises.

The organization solves the pain points of international buyers with the following services:

Consultations on needs and matching services: https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/contact-us

Extensive list of companies available online for free: https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/suppliers?cat=automotiveev

Pre-vetting and screening companies as reliable and trustworthy

Facilitating communication and ensuring successful contact is made

To ensure buyers collaborate with high-integrity businesses, TAITRA has established real-time, borderless services through a comprehensive trade network of over 60 overseas offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, and the organization holds cooperation agreements with over 500 international trade-related sister organizations.

SOURCE INNOVATION HUB, TAITRA