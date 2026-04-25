"Strengthening Foundations, Moving Forward Steadily": The 28th National Chinese Life Insurance Congress & 2026 IDA DAY Welcomes Over 2,800 Professionals to Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of persistent global economic turbulence and accelerated industry transformation, the insurance sector is evolving beyond its traditional risk mitigation function toward comprehensive financial planning and long-term value creation. Rising medical inflation, aging populations, and the compounding risks emerging from the post-pandemic landscape have intensified market demand for professional expertise and trust-based advisory relationships. Consequently, life insurance practitioners are redefining their roles—from product-centered agents to strategic partners who guide clients through lifelong financial journeys.

Opening Ceremony of The 28th National Chinese Life Insurance Congress 2026 IDA DAY

Against this backdrop, the 28th National Chinese Life Insurance Congress, themed "Strengthening Foundations, Moving Forward Steadily," will convene from April 24 to 26, 2026, at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Congress has drawn more than 2,800 industry professionals, reaffirming its standing as a premier platform for knowledge exchange and professional development, directly addressing the sector's core imperatives of long-term resilience and ethical stewardship.

Responding to Industry Shifts by Returning to Core Competencies

This year's theme not only acknowledges prevailing uncertainties but further underscores a foundational conviction: amid a rapidly shifting landscape, only those who build robust professional foundations and embrace a long-term mindset can consistently drive lasting value and impact.

From risk diagnosis and financial planning to sustained client relationship management, the life insurance advisor's role is being fundamentally reshaped. The industry's priority is shifting from short-term performance to the cultivation of trust, expertise and enduring client partnerships.

Three Prestigious Awards Honoring 356 Professionals Across Career Milestones

The Congress will recognize 356 outstanding practitioners at various stages of their careers, including 17 Top Manager Award recipients, 320 National Advisers Award (Golden Crown) recipients, and 19 Junior Advisers Award recipients. Consistently achieving such honors amid a volatile environment reflects not only individual capability but also sustained commitment to professional excellence and client service.

Now in its 24th year, the National Advisers Award (Golden Crown) has long championed the continuous development of life insurance financial advisors. By valuing consistent, real-world performance, the award embodies three core principles: serving every client with Genuine Care, confronting long-term practice challenges with Perseverance, and deepening Professional Expertise along the way.

More than a trophy, it serves as a guiding compass—enabling practitioners to develop their own rhythm and methodology through steady, self-driven improvement.

Viewed holistically, these awards form a clear and actionable growth pathway: the Junior Advisers Award (available only during an agent's first 18 months) builds foundational knowledge and disciplined work habits; the National Advisers Award (Golden Crown) signals stabilized professional competence and service quality; and ultimately, the International Dragon Award (IDA) represents the pinnacle of global recognition.

Within this ecosystem, the National Advisers Award (Golden Crown) plays a pivotal bridging role—not only as a milestone of achievement but also as an integral driver of the Congress's mission to elevate professional standards.

43 Years of Legacy: A Platform Fostering Expertise and Uniting Professionals

Since its founding in 1983, the organizer—IMM International—has remained steadfast in its mission to elevate the professionalism, image, and social standing of global Chinese-speaking insurance practitioners. Through international congresses, professional publications, honor systems, and training programs, IMM International continues to unite the worldwide Chinese insurance community.

The National Chinese Life Insurance Congress, as a long-standing exchange platform, fulfills an enduring role. Through annual accumulation and refinement, it distills professional discourse and practical experience into actionable insights—providing practitioners with proven reference points for their own career journeys.

SOURCE IMM International; National Chinese Life Insurance Congress