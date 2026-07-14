StringsSG Releases Aircon Maintenance Insights 2026 Based on 29,002 Service Requests in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StringsSG has released its latest Aircon Maintenance Insights Report, based on an analysis of 29,002 air conditioning service requests submitted through its platform over recent years. The findings provide a detailed snapshot of maintenance behaviour among Singapore households and highlight the growing importance of preventive servicing in reducing breakdowns and repair costs.

According to the report, general aircon servicing accounted for 18,872 requests, representing approximately 65% of all aircon-related bookings. This was followed by 2,964 breakdown-related requests and 2,402 aircon chemical servicing requests, making them the second and third most common categories respectively.

The data suggests that while many homeowners understand the importance of routine maintenance, a significant proportion still seek professional help only after their air conditioning systems show visible performance issues or fail completely.

"Regular servicing remains the most effective way to maintain cooling performance and avoid unnecessary repair costs," said Sushil A, Founder of StringsSG. "Our analysis shows that breakdown-related requests continue to represent a substantial portion of aircon service demand in Singapore, which reinforces the need for more consistent preventive maintenance habits among households."

The report also identified 430 aircon water leaking cases, 302 condenser cleaning requests, and 18 gas leak-related requests. While these categories account for a smaller proportion of total service requests, they often require more time-intensive diagnostics and specialized repair work compared to routine servicing.

StringsSG attributes much of the demand for breakdowns and chemical servicing to delayed maintenance schedules, accumulated dust and dirt within indoor and outdoor units, and reduced system efficiency over time. In many cases, minor issues that could have been addressed early through routine servicing escalate into more complex repair jobs when left unattended.

The company recommends that homeowners service their air conditioning units regularly based on usage patterns, particularly in Singapore's tropical climate where systems operate under heavy load throughout the year. Consistent maintenance helps improve cooling efficiency, reduce electricity consumption, and extend the lifespan of air conditioning units.

As one of Singapore's technology-driven home services platforms, StringsSG continues to leverage aggregated service data and digital tools to improve transparency, streamline booking processes, and connect customers with qualified aircon professionals across the island.

For more information, visit:

https://www.stringssg.com/sg/aircon-service

SOURCE StringsSG