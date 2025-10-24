STWO Launches New Functional Cosmeceutical and Health Supplement Lines -- "Democratizing Professional Quality"

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative beauty and wellness company STWO Co., Ltd. has announced a major brand renewal and product expansion, unveiling new lines of functional cosmeceuticals and premium health supplements. With these launches, STWO aims to make "professional-grade quality" accessible to everyday consumers through high-performance products at reasonable prices.

More than just a beauty brand, STWO is a comprehensive brand company that oversees research, manufacturing, distribution, and global trade. Guided by its core philosophy of "Essential Value," the company focuses on developing "Why Needs" products — solutions designed not merely for consumption, but to meaningfully improve consumers' quality of life.

At the heart of this launch is the "High-Performance" skincare line, specifically formulated for sensitive and troubled skin. The lineup begins with two spicule-based cleansing foams that target skin concerns, followed by mists, serums, ampoules, and modeling masks, completing a seven-product "True Solution" series designed for comprehensive skin care.

In the healthcare category, STWO will introduce a premium probiotic supplement co-developed with Boryung Pharmaceutical, a leader in Korea's pharmaceutical industry. This product is designed to enhance both inner beauty and gut health, providing a wellness solution tailored to the balanced lifestyle of Asian consumers.

Through this renewal, STWO has broadened accessibility to professional-grade products. Previously available mainly in esthetic clinics and skincare centers, its products will now be offered directly to consumers through a more affordable pricing structure and expanded retail channels.

In several Southeast Asian markets, STWO products have already gained recognition and are even available in select pharmacies, signaling strong momentum for global expansion.

A spokesperson for STWO commented, "This launch marks the beginning of our mission to 'democratize quality.' We're committed to delivering premium care solutions that seamlessly integrate into consumers' daily routines through customer-driven research and innovation."

Looking ahead, STWO plans to continue introducing lifestyle-focused solutions that balance premium quality and fair pricing. The company also intends to allocate a portion of its profits to corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and product sponsorship programs, helping more consumers experience the benefits of premium skincare and health solutions. Through these efforts, STWO aims to grow as a "Value-Sharing Company" that promotes sustainable well-being across Asia and beyond.

SOURCE STWO