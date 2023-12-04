Successful Conclusion of CamTech Summit 2023

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CamTech Summit 2023 has concluded with great success. The event was opened by H.E. Dr. Chea Serey, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators locally and across the region to explore and shape the future of finance and technology in Cambodia.

In her opening address, HE Dr. Chea Serey emphasized the importance of finance and technology collaboration: "The CamTech Summit is a unique opportunity to provide an integrated platform for policymakers, regulators, businesses and Tech players from various sectors to discuss the recent advancement of technologies both in Cambodia and globally, the opportunities and challenges they provide, and their growing importance in shaping the Cambodian economy in the digital era especially in the context of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. This platform will promote awareness, coordination, exchanging of views, knowledge and experience among all stakeholders and enable policymakers and regulators to gather input for better design of appropriate policies and regulations to cope with fast-evolving technology, and especially prepare Cambodia for the transition towards a digital economy and moving from a middle income to an upper middle-income country. Together, let us take this opportunity to further enable a dynamic, secure, and inclusive growth of digital financial services."

As organizers of CamTech Summit the Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology (CAFT) and the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) played an essential role in creating an agenda that not only encouraged collaboration but also highlighted the close relationship between finance and technology. Their dedication to excellence and belief in the transformative power of this collaboration have set a new standard for how summits and conferences in Cambodia should be done.

Remi Pell, Chairman of CAFT, stated that "CamTech Summit is a platform where the ideas of collaboration, advocacy, facilitation, and teaching, which is what CAFT stands for, are reflected. We saw this summit as a platform for bringing together global finance and technology players to interact, collaborate, and build partnerships with our local market. Cambodia has a lot to offer, and by connecting our local players with regional and global players through this summit, we made a single step forward towards the growth of digitalization in Cambodia."

Key Offerings of the CamTech Summit 2023:

Innovative Solutions Showcase: Attendees experienced firsthand the latest advancements in AI, finance, and technology through various exhibitors at the summit.

Thought-Provoking Content: Industry leaders locally and regionally participated in impressive discussions, exploring the current landscape and future trends at the connection of finance and technology.

Interactive Workshops: Participants attended several workshops, gaining practical insights into how collaboration between AI, finance, and technology can drive meaningful change in their lives.

"With CamTech Summit's key offerings, it hopes that it has started the conversation on the challenges in adopting digital financial services in Cambodia. One challenge that needs to be addressed is B2B partnerships. It is not anymore about every single entity or player in the market; everyone must work together which will address the second challenge - inclusiveness of the formal sector with the informal sector in Cambodia because Cambodia is still being driven by an informal economy, informal commerce, unregistered businesses trying to do business with registered businesses, and that has not been addressed until recently. So, the inclusiveness of the financial ecosystem is what CAFT, CamTech Summit, and our partners and sponsors are trying to address, and lastly, with inclusiveness, we need financial literacy and awareness of what is available in the market. There have been a few events and projects in which CAFT has also participated with other associations, the private sector, and government, but there is still much more that needs to be done to provide financial literacy awareness." Tomas Pokorny, Board Director of CAFT emphasized.

Finance And Technology at CamTech:

Both ABA Bank as the gold sponsor and Huawei (Cambodia) the silver sponsor played important roles in showcasing the transformative potential of finance and technology collaboration. Their contributions demonstrated various aspects of the collaboration, with ABA Bank illustrating the strategic use of technology in financial services, and Huawei representing technological advancements.

Zokhir Rasulov, Chief Digital Officer of ABA Bank, commented on the summit, stating, "ABA is honored to be the gold sponsor of CamTech Summit 2023, and by sponsoring this event, we would like to confirm the importance of events like this for the country and region, where the financial industry players of all sizes can have the opportunity to use it as a platform to exchange common opinions on the issues, challenges, threats, and opportunities as well in the financial and technology industry. ABA is one of the pioneers and important players in fintech in Cambodia, and by working with regulators, associations like CAFT, and other finance and technology companies in the market, we are collaborating to develop and create strategies for the development of new innovations in the digitalization of Cambodia, which will greatly help with financial inclusion and literacy of the country, which in turn will help the local economy and improve the financial wellness of the country."

As the CamTech Summit 2023 ends, participants express their enthusiasm for the insights gained, the connections made, and the collaborative spirit that surrounded the event. Plans for the summit to happen in September 2024 are already underway, with a commitment to building on the momentum generated during this event.

Acknowledging Our Sponsors:

The success of the CamTech Summit 2023 would not have been possible without the generous support and commitment of our sponsors. ABA Bank as gold sponsor; Huawei (Cambodia) as silver sponsor; Mastercard, Panda Bank, Phillip Bank, Pi Pay Plc as bronze sponsor; ACLEDA Bank, Bun & Associates, TrueMoney Cambodia, Visa as content sponsors; Canadia Bank, CISA, DQD Consulting, Ipay88 Cambodia, Tada Cambodia as community sponsor and Cambodia Investment Review, FreshNews, Khmer Times, PR Newswire and Sabay as our media partners. With your unwavering support has not only elevated the summit to new heights but also paved the way for continued growth and innovation in Cambodia's digital economy.

About CamTech Summit:

The CamTech Summit is an annual event that is focused on bringing new changes to the Cambodian financial and technology landscape; CamTech Summit is an event where technology meets finance, offering a platform for sharing ideas, discovering innovative solutions, and creating strong partnerships. For more information, please contact [email protected].

