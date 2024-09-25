Successful Conclusion of the Inspur Software Technology Overseas Product Launch Conference in Jakarta

JINAN, China, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inspur Software Technology Overseas Product Launch Conference was successfully held in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 24. This event focused on Inspur's international product strategy and featured the significant launch of two key products: Super Portal and SmartWave IoT, providing strong momentum for the digital transformation of governments and enterprises worldwide.

In the current wave of digitalization, governments and businesses face challenges such as a proliferation of application systems and redundant data entry, creating invisible digital divides that hinder efficient development. In response, Inspur has introduced Super Portal, which comprehensively integrates data, services, applications, interfaces, and knowledge. This solution optimizes operational processes for government and enterprise users, enhances digital capabilities, and drives transformation and upgrades across various industries.

In addition, in response to the deep-seated demands of digital transformation, Inspur Software Technology has developed the SmartWave IoT platform to provide customized IoT solutions for various industries both domestically and internationally, facilitating their digital transformation and intelligent upgrades. The platform supports multiple deployment options, allowing it to easily adapt to diverse scenario requirements. Additionally, it offers various tools for diagnosing issues with abnormal devices, enabling rapid identification and resolution of device problems, greatly streamlining the maintenance management process.

Notably, the SmartWave IoT platform demonstrates robust device interaction and collaboration capabilities through its advanced rule engine and process orchestration technology. In emergency situations, it can automatically trigger relevant devices to effectively respond to unforeseen events. For instance, in the Xishuangbanna Asian Elephant Early Warning Monitoring Project, the platform successfully supported real-time observation and second-level alerts for wild Asian elephants, effectively mitigating potential risks of human-elephant conflict.

SOURCE Inspur Software Technology (IST)