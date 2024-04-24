SUEZ Signs Contract for Wastewater Treatment with Maynilad to Clean Manila Bay and Improve Residents' Quality of Life

MANILA, Philippines, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration following a competitive bidding process, SUEZ and Maynilad, the Philippines' largest private water concessionaire, are joining forces to spearhead a transformative wastewater treatment project. This venture, under the auspices of the Philippine Government, aims to dramatically reduce water pollution in Manila Bay. This project will be instrumental in protecting the environment and enhancing the quality of life of residents.

Manila Bay is an important body of water, at the centre of economic activity in the country. However, years of untreated sewage discharge and accumulation in the bay have rendered it one of the country's most polluted water bodies. SUEZ will establish the Central Manila Sewerage System (CMSS) Water Reclamation Facility to fast-track Manila Bay's rehabilitation, showcasing an ambitious commitment to environmental restoration.

Located in the port area of Manila, the 180 million litres per day treatment facility will ensure that the treated wastewater will comply with Philippines' Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) effluent regulations, comparable to European Union standards. The rehabilitation will also positively impact Laguna Lake which is connected by the Pasig River and a key source of drinking water for millions in the region.

The project will leverage SUEZ's proven and innovative pioneering technologies, Cyclor Turbo, in the treatment process. These compact, robust, and resilient technologies will support the integrity and quality of the facilities within a limited space to save land while also reducing the overall environmental footprint through low power consumption.

In addition, SUEZ will undertake the rehabilitation of the decades-old Tondo Sewage Pumping Plant, and a conveyance system will be constructed as part of the CMSS to convey raw wastewater from customers to the treatment facility. Launched in January 2024 and set to commission in 2027, the CMSS project aims to enhance the lives of around 1 million people across a sprawling 2,820-hectare area.

Ramoncito Fernandez, President and CEO of Maynilad, said, "The Central Manila Sewerage System is one of the major projects that Maynilad is pursuing in line with its commitment to help rehabilitate and protect the Manila Bay. Through this monumental undertaking, we aim to enhance quality of life by ensuring cleaner waterways and healthier communities.".

Sabrina Soussan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ, said, "This contract is an important milestone for SUEZ. The future Central Manila Sewerage System project demonstrates our expertise in preserving water resources through innovative and resilient technologies. I am grateful to Maynilad for entrusting us with this mission to enable them to drive the ecological transformation.".

With a legacy in the Philippines since 1978 and a 70-year history in Southeast Asia, SUEZ has long been a frontrunner in driving environmental innovation and stewardship. The company's footprint extends across Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore. At the same time, SUEZ has consistently deepened its local expertise in environmental services, striving for excellence in the sector and promoting the growth of the circular economy.

About SUEZ:

Faced with growing environmental challenges, SUEZ has been delivering essential services that protect and improve our quality of life for more than 160 years. SUEZ provides its customers with innovative and resilient solutions for water and waste services. With 40 000 employees across 40 countries, the Group works with customers to create value over the full lifecycle of their assets and services, and to drive their low carbon transition. In 2023, SUEZ provided drinking water for 57 million people worldwide and sanitation services for more than 36 million people. The Group generated 7.7 TWh of energy from waste and wastewater. In 2023, SUEZ has generated revenues of 8.9 billion euros. For more information: www.suez.com / X @suez / LinkedIn @SUEZ

About SUEZ in Asia:

In Asia, SUEZ's journey began some 70 years ago, first in Southeast Asia before expanding to China nearly 50 years ago. With 6 500+ employees across Asia, SUEZ has built over 600 water and wastewater treatment plants. Together with our local partners, we also provide water and waste recycling and recovery services to 25+ million people and 20 industrial parks across the region. SUEZ is recognized as one of the most influential companies in China and a service benchmark for leading Asia's environmental industry. Today, SUEZ works with municipal and industrial customers in more than 30 major cities and regions across Asia, manages China's first PPP water contract in Macao, operates one of Asia's largest hazardous waste incineration facilities in Shanghai, and has invested over RMB 4 billion in Chongqing.

About Maynilad:

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) is the water and wastewater services provider for the West Zone of the Greater Metro Manila area. It is the largest water concessionaire in terms of customer base in the Philippines. Maynilad is managed by Maynilad Water Holding Company, Inc., which is owned and operated by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), DMCI Holdings Inc. (DMCI), and Marubeni Corporation. The MPIC-DMCI consortium took control of Maynilad on 24 January 2007. Maynilad's concession area covers a total of 540 square kilometers. It includes the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and, Malabon, all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.

SOURCE SUEZ Group