SUEZ wins three new water projects in Asia

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUEZ, a global leader in circular solutions for water and waste management, announced three new projects in Asia at the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), demonstrating its innovative approach to water management in both municipal and industrial sectors. Focusing on digital solutions, seawater desalination and water reuse, these collaborations in Singapore, China and in the Philippines illustrate SUEZ's commitment to solving critical water issues by enabling communities to adapt to climate impacts with enhanced resilience. This is achieved through strategic partnerships and circular solutions.

Providing Singapore's National Water Agency with an innovative Smart Water Grid Analytics Platform

SUEZ was recently awarded a new contract by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, to deploy and maintain a Smart Water Grid Analytics Platform for its water supply network. Based on SUEZ's AQUADVANCED® Water Networks platform, this advanced system will contribute to reinforcing PUB's operational efficiency and resilience.

The Smart Water Grid Analytics Platform can detect and localise water quality and pressure issues in the network. It can generate accurate simulation and propose necessary remedial actions for more effective decision making.

PUB will gain improved visibility of the network conditions, with enhanced analytics capabilities to simulate and anticipate. This will enable PUB to formulate a more global network management strategy, further optimising its operations and minimising inconvenience to its customers.

A desalination plant in the Iloilo region to remedy the water shortage

SUEZ and JEMCO, a premier construction company in the Philippines, are collaborating to design, build, and operate a large-scale seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in Metro Iloilo to address the region's critical drinking water shortage. Commissioned by Metro Pacific Investment Corporation, the plant is poised to be the largest facility of its kind in the Philippines, producing approximately 66,500 cubic metres of water daily, supplying drinking water to nearly 50,000 households and the industrial water needs of a nearby power plant.

The project marks another successful collaboration between SUEZ and JEMCO, following their joint venture on a major water reclamation facility in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila. Designed for efficiency by implementing SUEZ's advanced SeaDAF™ Filter technology, the compact plant is expected to be completed within 24 months from the start of construction.

Promoting zero liquid discharge and water recycling in Jining Industrial Park

In China, following the success of the Qufu municipal wastewater treatment project, in Shandong Province, SUEZ and Shandong Public are extending their partnership to invest, build, and operate an industrial wastewater treatment plant in the Jining New Materials Industrial Park through a new joint venture. With a daily capacity of 10,000 cubic metres, the project has been awarded a 30-year concession. It will turn high-salinity wastewater into industrial water to supply the companies within the park, aiming to achieve 100% wastewater recycling.

To support the Park's ambition to achieve green, low-carbon and high-quality development as one of the top 20 chemical industrial parks in China, this project will yield significant environmental benefits. The new wastewater treatment plant will be able to produce approximately 3.6 million cubic metres of alternative water per year – equivalent to the volume of around 1,500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Additionally, 85% of the crystallised salt products coming from the high-salinity wastewater can be recycled for the production of sodium sulfate through the treatment process.

Sabrina Soussan, Chairman and CEO of SUEZ said: "I'm pleased to announce our three new projects in Asia at the Singapore International Water Week, a great platform that fosters collaboration between public authorities and the industry. Asia is a key strategic market for SUEZ where our journey began more than 70 years ago. Together with our local partners, we are committed to driving progress in combating the critical water issues and climate change through innovative solutions."

