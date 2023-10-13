BANGKOK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking fusion of technology, music, and creative expertise, "Summer Will End," a dynamic collective of professionals hailing from the realms of music production, sound engineering, tech innovation, and studio interior architecture, has embarked on a visionary journey to redefine how people engage with the world of music and art. Augmented Reality (AR), the transformative force behind this initiative, is set to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds, offering a dynamic platform for individuals to explore, connect, and immerse themselves in novel ways. By harnessing the power of AR, "Summer Will End" is poised to unlock unparalleled experiences for music enthusiasts and creators alike, all while forging new connections with global investors seeking to infuse innovation into their businesses, from technology to fashion.

Summer Will End Returns with a Brand-New Single

With 1 Ep and 5 singles, Summer Will End has proved music itself somehow demand more and more immersive and interactive experiences not only in Thailand, but the music also goes beyond and gain impressive feedback from Taiwan and Japan markets. Besides Interactive, AR and VR technologies, they maintain the production concept to set the next level of music with Dolby Atmos based on modern music.

For their latest single "Sweet Lullaby" which contains beautiful voice and layers of synth lines, reminiscing late 80s electro beat alongside the sweet and warm vocal added in the lyric about falling for someone deeply that's here to say, and the single shapes up to be a pretty solid summer electro indie pop bop. This single comes along with MV which created by using Unreal Engine for a short music video and with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

Enjoy a lively electro-pop/city pop love song entitled "Sweet Lullaby" from the track below.

Listen Music

Apple Music: https://apple.co/3FfGMjP

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3rFUppz

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@summerwillend1993

SOURCE Summer Will End