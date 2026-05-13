Summit Dialogue with CGTN | Kaban: AI Reshapes Design, China Stands at the Global Frontier

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The epicenter of change in the automotive industry is shifting to China!" Recently, Jozef Kaban, Global Design Vice President of the Design Center at SAIC Motor R&D Innovation Headquarters, made a pivotal statement in an exclusive interview on CGTN's The Point with Liu Xin. He highlighted that the global automotive design landscape has entered a new era of transformation, and strongly affirmed that the Roewe JiaYue lineup has become the industry benchmark for China's AI-driven automotive design.

The Roewe JiaYue sequence is the world's first AI-native vehicle series co-created by Roewe and Volcano Engine. As the opening model of this sequence, the JiaYue 07 Concept is equipped with the Doubao Large Model 2.0 and the industry-first CPP AI-native technical architecture. Designed under the leadership of Jozef Kaban, it adopts the "Uplift Aesthetics" design philosophy, aligning perfectly with the expectations of family users. Boasting cutting-edge AI technology and original design aesthetics, the JiaYue 07 Concept stands as a trailblazing global achievement in the AI era, truly embodying the rise of China's AI-powered automotive industry!

A Global Design Maestro Joins SAIC, Ushering in a New Era of Forward-Thinking Design in the AI Era

Dr. Jozef Kaban holds a doctorate in Transportation Design from the Royal College of Art in London. He is not only the designer behind the Bugatti Veyron supercar but has also served as Design Director for premium brands including BMW and Rolls-Royce, earning him the reputation as "Automotive Design Genius of the 21st Century." Joining SAIC Motor in 2024, the Roewe JiaYue 07 Concept marks his latest masterpiece.

When asked about his reason for joining SAIC, he stated: "SAIC is truly an ideal platform for creative expression. Its scale, capabilities, and overall mindset are perfectly aligned." SAIC's open global design platform, deep expertise in the family vehicle market, and the Roewe JiaYue AI-native vehicle sequence developed in partnership with Volcano Engine have empowered him to help define the next generation of global automotive design rules.

Reshaping Global Aesthetic Influence: Automotive Design Looks Increasingly to China in the AI Era

Talking about future industry trends, Jozef Kaban pointed out: "The automotive industry is undergoing tremendous transformation, and the epicenter of this evolution is increasingly shifting toward China." In his view, his choice of China stems from the country's inclusiveness toward creativity, cultural openness, and efficient execution and responsiveness. China Speed and the inclusive, open Chinese culture have provided solid support and ample room for growth for automotive design.

Looking back on his original aspiration in design and his decision to take root in China, Kaban said: "My life has always been built on constant change. I have chased one dream all my life — to keep striving for excellence. It is not only about creating products, but also enriching life experiences and turning them into joy to share with others. Therefore, my move to China may seem a big leap, but it is actually a natural choice." Upholding such original aspiration, the international design maestro regards China as an important milestone in his design career. His design dream takes root and thrives anew in China. Meanwhile, the Roewe JiaYue 07 Concept is hailed as Kaban's "second entrepreneurial venture."

Helming the design of the JiaYue 07 Concept, Setting a Benchmark for AI-native Design

As an AI-native automotive design work led by Jozef Kaban, the JiaYue 07 Concept stands as the core focus of this exclusive interview. Talking about the design philosophy, Kaban stated: "We are in a transitional era of new energy and AI technology development. People embrace innovative technologies with growing confidence and an open mind. Against this backdrop, we embraced change proactively and created the poised and uplifting JiaYue 07 Concept for family users. It delivers a strong sense of space and proportion, while embodying protection for family travel, fully meeting Chinese families' expectations for future mobility."

In the AI era, Roewe has partnered with Volcano Engine to develop CPP, the industry's first AI-native technical architecture, and launched the world's first AI-native vehicle series — JiaYue, leading a new track of intelligent vehicles. The JiaYue 07 Concept embodies international design maestro Jozef Kaban's years of design experience and Roewe's two-decade heritage in family vehicles. Breaking away from homogenized aesthetics, it adopts a stately, commanding posture to deliver a sense of safety and dignity. It redefines a superior vehicle in the AI era from three dimensions: appealing appearance, easy drivability and practical usability, truly living up to its positioning — Born of AI, For Family Journeys.

This authoritative exclusive interview with CGTN has highlighted the benchmark status of Roewe JiaYue in China's AI automotive design sector, and reflected the industry trend that the world looks to China for automotive design in the AI era. Going forward, under the leadership of Jozef Kaban and his team, Roewe JiaYue will solidify its position as the benchmark of China's AI automotive design with original aesthetics, present design language that better caters to Chinese family travel needs, and continuously showcase the design strength and national confidence of China's automotive industry to the world.

It is reported that the production version of the Roewe JiaYue 07, designed under the leadership of Kaban, will be unveiled to the public in June, exceeding Chinese family users' expectations for intelligent mobility.

SOURCE SAIC Motor