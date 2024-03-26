Summit Planners: With Will vs Without Will

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wondered what happens to your assets and debts after your demise? Summit Planners have your back in highlighting the differences between having a Will and not having one. Many may assume that the government will automatically transfer the assets to your next of kin. The truth is the government will not be responsible for distributing your assets. Your assets will be distributed in accordance with the Intestate Succession Act if you do not leave behind a valid Will.

These are some critical distinctions between having and not having a Will.

With Will Without Will Assets will be distributed according to your wishes

Maintain harmony among loved ones

Appoint someone you trust to care for your minor or special needs child

Faste n the overall settlement process

Appoint your preferred executor and trustee to handle your inheritance Assets will be distributed according to the Intestate Succession Act

Potential conflicts between beneficiaries

Your minor or special needs child may be raised by someone you do not trust

Delay in estate settlement

Loses the power to appoint someone committed to act as the executor and trustee



Without a Will, you may be leaving the intention of your inheritance out of the calculation. It would mean you lose the power to distribute your estate to your intended loved ones. In other words, people you care about may not receive what you have. To make matters worse, the people whom you do not want to benefit from your inheritance may be entitled to your inheritance.

Therefore, legalizing your distribution intention via a Will is essential to ensure peace of mind and harmony among your loved ones. It would also mean only the people you wanted to give will receive your estate.

To raise awareness of the importance of Will Planning, Summit Planners are running monthly Will Planning seminars to encourage the members of the public to take action to ensure that their affairs are well taken care of after their demise.

