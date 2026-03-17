Summit Power International and AACT Jointly Host Iftar for About 440 Migrant Workers in Singapore, Including Bangladeshis

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To show appreciation for the migrant workers in Singapore, many of whom are Bangladeshi, Summit Power International Limited ("SPIL") and the Anjuman & Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT) jointly hosted a breaking of fast (Iftar) for about 440 workers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Mr. Muhammed Aziz Khan PBM, the Founder Chairman of Summit Group and AACT, broke fast with the workers at a workers' dormitory in Space@Tuas on 12th March 2026.

Mr. Muhammed Aziz Khan PBM (centre), Founder Chairman of Summit Group and the Anjuman & Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT), broke fast with migrant workers in Singapore, many of whom are Bangladeshi nationals. Mr. Muhammed Aziz Khan, alongside approximately 440 migrant workers, at the joint Iftar event hosted by Summit Power International Limited and AACT at Space@Tuas, Singapore, March 12, 2026.

This is the second Singapore Iftar event sponsored by SPIL, the Singapore-headquartered parent of Bangladesh's largest private sector power generation company.

Beyond Iftar, SPIL and AACT are engaged in long-term social responsibility efforts spanning Bangladesh and Singapore.

"Social responsibility is at the core of our business and personal lives. We are privileged to host this Iftar event for migrant workers, many of whom are Bangladeshi and heroes driving economic growth through remittance." Mr. Muhammed Aziz Khan said.

Mr. Muhammed Aziz Khan, a Singaporean of Bangladeshi origin, was awarded the Public Service Medal (COVID-19) in 2023 for engaging and helping Bangladeshi workers who were isolated in local dormitories during the pandemic.

About Summit Group:

Summit Group is the largest infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh, employing over 6,000 people with investments across power, energy, ports, logistics, and telecommunication sectors.

Summit Power International, incorporated in Singapore in 2016, is a leading infrastructure developer and operator in South Asia whose strategic partners include JERA, Mitsubishi Corporation, Taiyo Life Insurance and GE.

The group is committed to providing affordable, sustainable energy solutions while supporting corporate social responsibility initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development. Recently, Summit was awarded the Reuters Global Energy Transition Award 2024 in the "Projects of Impact" category in recognition of the provision of sustainable solar power to remote

river-island communities and the improvement of energy access, livelihoods, and climate resilience.

About The Anjuman & Aziz Charitable Trust ("AACT"):

Founded in 2020 by Muhammed Aziz Khan and his wife Anjuman Aziz Khan, The Anjuman & Aziz Charitable Trust focuses on providing quality education to disadvantaged children across Bangladesh. Dr Hanns Kendel is the Managing Trustee.

About Muhammed Aziz Khan PBM:

Muhammed Aziz Khan, PBM, is the founder and Chairman of Summit Group of Companies. A Singapore citizen of Bangladeshi origin, he has led Summit Group from Bangladesh's first private sector power producer to a diversified infrastructure conglomerate.

Khan received the Public Service Medal (COVID-19) and Pingat Bakti Masyarakat from Singapore's Prime Minister's Office in 2023 for his outstanding contributions during the pandemic.

Mr. Khan holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka and served as the Honorary Consul General of Finland to Bangladesh (2016-2025). He is also the Chairman of Siraj Khaleda Trust, Anjuman & Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT), and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Asian University for Women (AUW) and Prothom Alo Trust.

Media Contact:

Mohsena Hassan

[email protected]

SOURCE Summit Group