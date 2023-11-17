Sun Hung Kai Properties' flagship project TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON launches short-stay hotel service after success of long-term apartment lease

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, the ground-breaking flagship project of TOWNPLACE, a premium residential leasing brand under Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) (0016.HK) for premium young talents has won wide acclaim in the market since the launch. Today (Nov 17), the company announced the launch of its short-stay hotel service—an addition to the longer-term apartment lease—which provides premium young talents visiting Hong Kong with a turn-key service, flexible leasing options and an on-demand premium hotel service. The 843-unit project in TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON has been launched in phases from October 2023. After the Early Bird deal of 105 units in July was snapped up, an additional offering of 180 units in September have also all been fully leased.

Successful revamp of the Aparthotel hybrid short- and long-term leasing model

According to Elee Lee, Deputy General Manager of TOWNPLACE, "The project has been launched under the innovative 'Aparthotel' concept that offers short- and long-term leasing model to reflect our future-minded development philosophy in the marketplace. The project is the largest premium rental development across Hong Kong tailored exclusively to premium young talents, offering flexible leasing options of daily, weekly, monthly or yearly". In parallel with its deep-dive into the apartment-leasing market, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON has completed the upgrading of its hotel services model and will continue to provide premium young talents with a diverse range of rental services that offer peace of mind and a dynamic living experience.

Catering to the needs of business travelers, leisure and family visits, or temporary accommodation during home renovation

Starting from today, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON will launch a short-stay hotel service, which features personalized flexible leasing terms ranging from one day to one week onwards, catering to the diverse needs of premium young talents whether visiting Hong Kong for business travel, city breaks, seeing relatives or those requiring temporary accommodation during home renovation. The user-friendly check-in mobile service immediately relaxes guests from the tribulations of their journey. With a single click through the official mobile APP, guests can check-in seamlessly anytime, anywhere. TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON also boasts a well-connected location, state-of-the-art amenities with a panoramic view of Victoria Harbor, and superb hotel services, meaning it will be recognized as the indisputable home away from home for premium young talents visiting Hong Kong through its commitment to creating an upscale experience for short-stay guests.

Flexible stay, a shared dynamic living experience with kindred spirits

The 'Aparthotel' hybrid leasing model provides every lifestyle-conscious premium young talents with a dynamic living space and exclusive way of life. TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON also caters to the lifestyle aspirations of short-stay travelers by going beyond the traditional concept of hospitality and integrating short-haul needs into an ideal living experience. Working with a host of renowned international and local brands, TOWNPLACE lays on exclusive community events for premium young talents , in which they can meet up with like-minded peers or even prospective business partners in the nothing-is-impossible TOWNPLACE Community. Even short-stay guests have access to a wide variety of such events, plus a wide range of convenient facilities and thoughtful services, enabling them to make the most of their network and a diversity of life experiences.

About TOWNPLACE

Established in 2019, "TOWNPLACE" is a ground-breaking residential leasing brand of Sun Hung Kai Properties, targeting young professionals to provide a flexible and dynamic living experience. Residents of the twin properties, TOWNPLACE SOHO and TOWNPLACE KENNEDY TOWN, can enjoy new flexible leasing options of Serviced, Furnished and Unfurnished apartments with branded furniture and lease terms as short as one month up to yearly options.

"TOWNPLACE" highlights its human-centric approach in curating a personalised living experience, and further develops a new way of living for young professionals. The new mega landmark, TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON, with the market's first modern "Aparthotel" concept, will be launched in the second half of 2023.

"TOWNPLACE" is the first to introduce the unique Community concept into the market which connects residents closely to help expand their social and professional networks. By meeting like-minded neighbours in the TOWNPLACE Community, friendships are developed and a sharing economy emerges. TOWNPLACE is more than a place to live.

For more information, please visit TOWNPLACE WEST KOWLOON at

Website: https://westkowloon.townplace.com.hk/

Address: 10 Lai Ying Street, West Kowloon

For enquiries, please contact:

Ms Candy Tang

LT Heyday Culture Communication Co. Limited

Tel: 852-61118468

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Hung Kai Properties