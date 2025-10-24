Sun Life shines bright again with prestigious accolades at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025

Recognized as a top-three finalist for "Most Innovative Product/Service Award (Life Insurance)" for the third consecutive year, continuously driving the industry to new heights





Named as a top-three finalist for "Outstanding MPF/Employees' Benefit Product/Service Award", advancing MPF innovation and management excellence





Honored as a top-three finalist for the "Excellence in Customer Acquisition and Engagement Award", reaffirming Sun Life's commitment to cutting-edge Client experience

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life shone brightly on the stage yesterday, earning 3 awards at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025. The honors celebrate Sun Life's outstanding achievements in product innovation and Client engagement, while underscoring its Client-centric philosophy and continuous pursuit of excellence to create greater value for them.

Clement Lam, Chief Executive Officer at Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said: "It is an honor for Sun Life once again to be recognized at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards. These significant accolades underscore the unwavering dedication and fervent passion of our team, whose relentless efforts have been instrumental in achieving continued success and excellence in Client experience. Our achievement reflects the steadfast commitment to redefining the Client experience through pioneering products, enhanced MPF offerings, comprehensive employee benefits and our strategic foresight in Client acquisition."

"At Sun Life, we always put our Clients first and stay attuned to market trends. We will continue to deliver innovative, industry-leading solutions and exceptional service to empower our Clients to achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives."

Innovative product design d elivers multiple awards wins

Sun Life excelled this year through its innovative product design. Its "Stand-by-you Accident Protection Plan" was honored with the Top Three finalist in the "Most Innovative Product/Service Award (Life insurance)" category. Sun Life became Hong Kong's first insurer to introduce a recovery treatment subsidy, alongside a groundbreaking automatic transition feature offering four flexible levels of protection. The product addresses the diverse needs of Clients, showcasing Sun Life's insightful approach to innovation and market understanding.

Sun Life also distinguished itself by providing quality products and services to MPF members. It earned the Top Three finalist in the "Outstanding MPF/Employees' Benefit Product/Service Award" category for its MPF investment tool – the "MPF Navigator". This tool enables members to access five personalized "Reference Investment Portfolios" for their MPF, coupled with the first-in-market "Global Low Carbon Index Fund". The award recognizes Sun Life's commitment effort to deliver stable returns for MPF members while integrating sustainability and long-term value creation.

On the Client front, Sun Life has continued to revolutionize insurance experience to enhance Client satisfaction. It launched a Client-centric innovative insurance plan, "SunPlus", in response to Client demand. The new product, driven by data and seamlessly integrated with human support, was honored with the Top Three finalist in the "Excellence in Customer Acquisition and Engagement Award" category, demonstrating how digital and human collaboration enhances Client engagement.

Organized by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, the Hong Kong Insurance Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions in the Hong Kong insurance sector. Since they were launched in 2014, the awards have been held annually to commend insurance companies for good practice and achievement in areas such as product innovation, Client service, digital development, collaborative initiatives, and sustainable development. It is widely considered one of the industry's most prestigious events.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organisation providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including: Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and operates in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Sun Life Hong Kong