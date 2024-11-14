Sun Yat-sen University Successfully Hosts Global Forum of University Presidents

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11th, Global Forum of University Presidents was successfully held at the Guangzhou Campus of Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU), as this prestigious university was celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding. Nearly 50 presidents of renowned universities from both home and abroad, along with leaders of international organizations and nearly 100 experts, attended the forum to discuss the missions and responsibilities of universities in a diverse world today.

Global Forum of University Presidents（Photo by Zhang Chuyi）

In his opening address, President GAO Song of Sun Yat-sen University said that SYSU has always been open-minded and active in international cooperation. As of today, SYSU has established cooperation relations with 290 universities, research institutions, and international organizations from more than 40 countries and regions around the world.

GAO proposed that as a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is unfolding, universities and research institutions worldwide should uphold the principle of openness and sharing, make greater contribution to global innovation and integration, and work together to build a shared future for the world.

The forum, themed "Inclusive, Shared and Innovative Approach for a Common Future", set three sub-forums focusing on "Opportunities and Challenges: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Higher Education", "Sustainable Development (Life & Health, Climate Change, Green Energy, Urban Development and Cultural Heritage): The Mission and Practice of Higher Education", and "Openness and Integration: Building Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area into a Hub for Future Higher Education, Technological Innovation and Global Cultures" respectively.

Distinguished university presidents and prestigious scholars, including Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Professor Jean-Marie Lehn, President Lynn Pasquerella of the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U), Executive Vice-President Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University, Vice-Principal Anja Geitmann of McGill University, President Hélène Boulanger of the University of Lorraine, Vice-Chancellor Rocky S. TUAN of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and President LI Luming of Tsinghua University delivered keynote speeches and presentations at the forum.

In his closing remarks at the forum, President GAO said that Sun Yat-sen University, standing at a new start point for the next 100 years, will endeavor to strengthen international exchange with universities, research institutions, and businesses around the world, and advance high-level cooperation on education, science and technology, and culture, so as to contribute to a better future for humanity.

SOURCE Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU)