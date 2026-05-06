Suncorp Recognized at Formation '26 with the Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Customer Award

The honor highlights Suncorp's work to modernize core insurance systems via its Duck Creek OnDemand-powered Digital Insurer program.

BOSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, has named Suncorp, a leading insurer across Australia and New Zealand, as the recipient of its 2026 Standard of Excellence Customer Award winner. The company was recognized at Duck Creek's Formation '26, its flagship customer conference that was held April 27-29 in Orlando, Florida.

The Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Customer Award recognizes customers who achieve exceptional results by leveraging Duck Creek solutions to transform their organizations and help drive innovation across the insurance industry.

Suncorp has adopted Duck Creek OnDemand as the core platform underpinning its multi-year Digital Insurer program. The transformation program spans consumer (home and motor) and commercial insurance, leveraging Duck Creek Policy, Billing, Rating, and Clarity to deliver streamlined, digital-first experiences. These implementations enable simplified product structures, enhanced risk-based pricing, and scalable digital quote-and-buy journeys, while supporting rapid product deployment and improved operational efficiency across high-volume lines of business.

The program's first live deployment was delivered with joint venture partner AA Insurance New Zealand, and it is well into delivery for Suncorp's flagship Australian consumer brand AAMI.

"Digital Insurer's first deployment was a major milestone for our transformation program," said Katherine Carmody, Executive General Manager Digital Insurer at Suncorp. "This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership and the progress we've made in future-proofing our insurance business. I'm excited by the great results we can deliver for our customers, our people and our business."

"Digital Insurer highlights the impact of a well-executed, cloud-based transformation at scale," said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer of Duck Creek. "Their work demonstrates how insurers can modernize core systems, improve pricing sophistication, and deliver better experiences for both customers and employees."

About Suncorp

Suncorp is a leading trans-Tasman insurer, serving customers across Australia and New Zealand through a portfolio of well-known brands. The company provides a range of insurance products, including home, motor, and commercial insurance, supporting millions of customers with protection and risk management solutions.

With a focus on innovation and customer experience, Suncorp continues to invest in digital capabilities and modern platforms to better meet evolving customer expectations. Its Digital Insurer program reflects an ongoing commitment to simplifying operations, enhancing agility, and delivering more personalized, accessible insurance solutions across its markets.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, and payments workflows where decisions are made and compliance is non-negotiable. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Duck Creek