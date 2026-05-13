Sungrow Achieves Three No.1 Rankings in the 2026 SunWiz Awards

SYDNEY, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has once again secured its position at the forefront of Australia's renewable energy sector, earning three No.1 rankings in the highly regarded 2026 SunWiz Awards at Smart Energy 2026.

Following last year's recognition as Australia's No.1 Inverter Manufacturer and No.1 Residential Battery Manufacturer, Sungrow has expanded its market leadership across even more categories. SunWiz officially named Sungrow as:

From left to right: David McElrea (CEO, SEC), Neil Yang (Channel Sales Manager, Sungrow Australia), Leo Liu (Marketing Manager, Sungrow Australia), Warwick Johnston (Managing Director, SunWiz)

No.1 Commercial Inverter

No.1 Commercial Energy Storage System (ESS)

No.1 Residential Inverter

These awards are based entirely on verified installation data collected across the Australian market in 2025. SunWiz's methodology reflects real market results, recognizing brands that consistently deliver scale, reliability, and strong channel partnerships.

The recognition highlights Sungrow's continued commitment to Australia's clean energy transition and its growing presence across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. As demand for reliable solar and storage solutions continues to rise nationwide, installers, distributors, and end users are increasingly choosing Sungrow for its proven product performance, local technical support, and long-term reliability.

This recognition also follows the launch of Sungrow's latest C&I solution, the SH110CX hybrid inverter paired with the 50 kWh PowerKeeper battery. Designed specifically for Australia's fast‑growing commercial and industrial segment, the new solution delivers higher efficiency, flexible system design, and advanced safety protection, helping to improve energy resilience and reduce operating costs.

"Achieving three No.1 rankings this year is a powerful endorsement of the trust our partners place in Sungrow," said Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow Asia Pacific. "It reflects not only the strength of our technology, but our long-term commitment to Australia's renewable future. With the launch of our latest Power Keeper series in Australia, we are confident this will further strengthen our position in the C&I energy storage market, delivering greater flexibility and performance for our customers. From powering Australian homes to supporting businesses, we will continue investing in innovation, service, and local support to help drive the nation's transition to clean, reliable energy."

With 13 years of local expertise and a team of more than 100 professionals across Australia, including over 60 engineers and technicians, Sungrow remains committed to empowering Australian homes and businesses with clean, resilient, and future‑ready energy solutions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of December 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Sungrow Power