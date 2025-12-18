Sungrow and ICBC (Thai) Leasing Strengthen Partnership to Accelerate Renewable Energy Transition with Green Finance

BANGKOK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, and ICBC (Thai) Leasing announced a deepened strategic cooperation to accelerate the deployment and adoption of renewable energy in Thailand. Leveraging Sungrow's technological expertise and ICBC (Thai) Leasing green finance capabilities, the partnership aims to support the development of a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

Joint Initiatives Empower Local Talent and Enhance Renewable Energy Awareness

Sungrow and ICBC (Thai) Leasing Strengthen Partnership with Green Finance

Over the past year, Sungrow and ICBC (Thai) Leasing have jointly conducted numerous public welfare activities in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Chonburi, and other provinces, organizing events in universities, communities, and industrial parks. The activities include renewable energy technical workshops, green energy seminars, and industry trend sharing sessions. The series of activities covered 2 universities, 2 institutions, and 2 communities in Thailand, reaching tens of thousands of participants. These events effectively support local talent cultivation and raise national awareness of renewable energy.

The 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand is not only a historical milestone but also a significant opportunity for energy cooperation between the two sides to reach a higher level. "Thailand is one of Sungrow's most important markets in Southeast Asia," stated a representative from Sungrow. Through continued investment in technology innovation, customer services, and social welfare programs, we are committed to making renewable energy accessible and scalable in Thailand, contributing to a sustainable and replicable development model for the industry." stated a representative from Sungrow.

Renewable Energy Financing Lease Policy Drives Market Uptake

Financial support plays a key role in accelerating the adoption of renewable energy. Under this collaboration, ICBC (Thai) Leasing delivers comprehensive green finance capabilities and has launched a new energy financing lease policy with Sungrow. This policy offers flexible financing structures, lower upfront investment requirements, and stable, transparent energy costs for C&I users, schools, SMEs, and industrial parks, significantly improving the feasibility of renewable energy adoption for local businesses.

Green finance serves as a key driving force for industrial transformation

Sungrow and ICBC (Thai) Leasing have joined forces to deliver innovative solutions that integrate financial services with new energy applications in the Thai market, empowering local enterprises to accelerate their green energy transition in an efficient and sustainable manner.

Sungrow has been deeply rooted in Thailand for more than decade years, achieving strong market performance through its leading PV and energy storage technologies and comprehensive localized services. Meanwhile, Sungrow has delivered—inverter installations exceeding 4GW, energy storage system installations exceeding 546MWh, and products and solutions covering various scenarios, continuously providing power for Thailand's energy transition.

This collaboration marks significant progress for both parties in the field of green development and aligns closely with the Thai government's long-term plans for renewable energy deployment and net-zero emissions target. In the future, Sungrow and ICBC (Thai) Leasing will continue to deepen cooperation in green finance, talent development, and industrial demonstration projects by creating more benchmark achievements, contributing to the optimization of Thailand's energy structure and low-carbon development.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

"Borrow when necessary and within your means"

Effective interest rate are at 7.46% - 10.57% per annum.

[email protected]

SOURCE Sungrow Power