Sungrow and Supply Partners Advance Solar Installer Training Across Australia

SYDNEY, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Australia's renewable energy sector continues to accelerate, the need for skilled electricians and solar installers is becoming increasingly critical to ensuring installation quality, system safety, and long-term energy performance. Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Supply Partners to expand practical training opportunities for electricians across Australia through New Energy Training (NET).

From left: Neil Yang, Sungrow Channel Manager; Lliam Ricketts, Supply Partners Director; Patrick Morrissey, Supply Partners CEO; Joe Zhou, Sungrow APAC Vice President; John Degotardi, New Energy Training Director

Through Supply Partners' national distribution network, the collaboration creates a direct connection between training and field application. Installers trained on Sungrow technology gain ongoing access to technical resources, support and product expertise to Australian homes and businesses.

Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow Asia Pacific, emphasized the importance of investing in people as much as technology:

"The future of renewable energy depends not only on advanced technology, but on the people who install and support it every day. At Sungrow Australia, we believe investing in training is investing in the long-term strength of our industry. By partnering with New Energy Training, we're helping build a highly capable workforce equipped with the skills, confidence and hands-on experience needed to deliver safe, reliable and future-ready energy solutions across Australia."

Empowering Electricians With Real‑World Skills

Delivered through New Energy Training, the training division of Supply Partners, the program is expected to support more than 1,000 electricians and installers annually across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and NET's mobile training facilities.

Rather than focusing solely on product familiarization, the program is designed as a structured training framework that combines technical theory, practical application and real installation scenarios. By integrating hands-on learning with access to industry technologies and technical expertise, the initiative helps installers strengthen commissioning capability, improve installation quality and build confidence in delivering increasingly complex solar and storage projects.

Enhancing Industry Capability Through Global Expertise

Delivering meaningful installer training requires not only access to equipment, but also deep technical expertise, proven field experience and strong local support capabilities.

With nearly 30 years of experience in renewable energy, more than 1,000GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide, and a global R&D team of over 7,600 professionals, Sungrow brings extensive technical knowledge and practical insight to installer education. In Australia, this global experience is strengthened by a well-established local support network designed to respond to the evolving needs of installers and channel partners.

Sungrow Australia operates with a team of more than 90 professionals, including 60 engineers and technicians, backed by a dedicated Service and Logistics Centre spanning over 3,000 square metres and a nationwide network of more than 300 service partners. These combined global and local capabilities provide the foundation for delivering training programs that extend beyond product education and support long-term workforce development.

A Shared Vision for Excellence

Patrick Morrissey, CEO of New Energy Training, highlighted the impact of Sungrow's support:

"We are incredibly grateful to Sungrow Australia for their generous support in providing world-class inverters and battery technology for our training programs at New Energy Training. This partnership not only reinforces our shared commitment to quality and innovation but also ensures that electricians across Australia, including those in regional areas, have access to the best possible training and hands-on experience with industry-leading equipment. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership and shaping the future of clean energy together."

The collaboration also establishes a scalable training model that can be expanded across broader installer and channel networks, creating long-term value for industry partners and supporting continued workforce development across Australia.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

About Supply Partners

Supply Partners is a premier distributor of solar and energy storage solutions, providing high-quality products and training to the Australian renewable energy sector. With a focus on technical excellence and customer support, Supply Partners empowers installers and businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed. New Energy Training is a registered training organisation, delivering quality training for Supply Partners and the industry, improving industry skills and professionalism.

Contact:

Luly Wang

[email protected]

15618330862

SOURCE Sungrow