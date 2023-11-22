Sungrow Collaborates with EIT to Advance Thailand's Renewable Energy Market Safely and Steadily

BANGKOK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, has recently joined hands with the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) to hold an event themed "Promoting the Safe and Steady Development of the Thai Renewable Energy Market Together" in Bangkok.

The event gathered industry delegates including President Dr. Techatat from EIT, Michael Ruan and Neo Gao from Sungrow, to exchange insights into emerging technologies in the renewable energy industry and offer a glimpse into the future of sustainable energy.

The largest solar-plus-storage power plant in Southeast Asia using Sungrow’s ESS solutions

Thailand's pursuit of renewable energy development holds paramount significance in the global transition towards sustainable and clean energy sources. Meanwhile, ensuring sustainable development for the industry is integral to unlocking the full potential of Thailand's renewable energy sector and establishing a resilient, low-carbon future.

As a dedicated player in the Thai market, Sungrow offers a comprehensive product portfolio including PV inverters, energy storage systems and power optimizers. Michael Ruan, SEA Regional Manager of Sungrow stated, "We have participated in many events at EIT, such as National Engineering 2023. The EIT holds significant importance as a leading institution dedicated to advancing engineering excellence in Thailand. The consolidation of the partnership between EIT and Sungrow underlines Sungrow's commitment to market-leading technologies and product compliance. Looking ahead, Sungrow envisions further collaborations with EIT in driving local decarbonization."

As Sungrow continues to innovate in the renewable energy sector, it has become a leading provider of clean energy solutions and achieved several achievements in Thailand, including delivering the largest solar-plus-storage power plant in the region. Meanwhile, the company remains dedicated to fostering collaborations with esteemed organizations like EIT to drive the industry forward and contribute to a sustainable future.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems.

