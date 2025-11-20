Sungrow Elevates Australian Renewable Energy Alliances: Three Key Partners Ink 2026 Distribution Agreements

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, proudly strengthened its long-standing strategic alliances with top renewable energy distributors, Raystech Group, Supply Partners, and Tradezone during a formal signing ceremony at the 2025 All-Energy Australia exhibition. These enhanced signings mark a pivotal milestone in Sungrow's continued dedication to accelerating Australia's clean energy transition through trusted partnerships and innovative solutions.

Three Key Partners Sign 2026 Distribution Agreements

- The Agreement with Prominent Wholesale Distributor in Australia and New Zealand – Raystech Group

Building on a successful partnership, Sungrow has entered a new distribution agreement with Raystech Group, a leading renewable energy wholesaler headquartered in Brisbane. Under the 2026 agreement, Raystech will deliver 800MW of Sungrow PV inverters, including 450MW for residential, 150MW for commercial & industrial (C&I), and 200MW for utility-scale applications.

In addition, Raystech will supply 1GWh of Sungrow battery energy storage systems (BESS) in 2026, including 600MWh for residential, 150MWh for C&I, and 250MWh for utility-scale projects. This collaboration reinforces Sungrow's commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition and expanding access to advanced solar and storage solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

- The Expanded Agreement with Long-Standing Partner in Australia's Renewable Energy Sector – Supply Partners

At All-Energy Australia 2025, Sungrow and Supply Partners renewed their strategic distribution agreement for 2026, covering 300MW of PV inverters and 300MWh of residential battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Supply Partners will continue to lead direct distribution across residential, commercial, and battery segments, reinforcing a shared commitment to delivering reliable and future-ready clean energy solutions for Australia's evolving market.

- The Strategic Agreement with Australia's Largest Online Electrical Wholesaler Tradezone

Sungrow and Tradezone formalised a strategic partnership to deliver trusted clean energy solutions to communities nationwide. By strengthening supply channels and empowering thousands of installers, this collaboration brings smarter solar and storage technologies to more Australian households and businesses, accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future.

About Raystech

Raystech is an international brand in leading renewable energy wholesale distribution with a footprint all across Australia and New Zealand. In Australia and New Zealand, self-operated sales offices and widest warehouses across Australia and distribution centers in major cities provide a comprehensive solar solution to their clients. Raystech shares synergy with their clients and suppliers aimed to become an industry-preferred renewable energy wholesale distributor in a customer-centric business model.

About Supply Partners

Established in 2012, Supply Partners is a highly trusted distributor in Australia's renewable energy sector, specialising in the distribution of premium solar and storage solutions. With a strong focus on residential, commercial, and battery segments, the company delivers tailored support and technical expertise to installers nationwide. Supply Partners is known for its customer-first approach, streamlined logistics, and commitment to advancing clean energy adoption across Australia.

About Tradezone

Tradezone is Australia's largest local electrical supplier, proudly family-owned and operated for over 30 years. Renowned as the go-to source for electrical supply needs, Tradezone serves electricians, tradies, and industry professionals across Sydney, Newcastle, Rural New South Wales, and Canberra. With an extensive inventory includes everything from premium solar panels to industrial electrical supplies, Tradezone combines deep industry expertise with reliable service to power Australia's clean energy future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

