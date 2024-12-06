Sungrow Hydrogen: achieved "high-performance" + "low-cost" with technological innovation

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 3rd of December, BloombergNEF Summit grandly opened in Shanghai. Peng Chaocai, Chairman of Sungrow Hydrogen, was invited to attend the pivotal dialogue of "Green Hydrogen: A Reality Check" with other industry leaders, shared the insights on the current opportunities and challenges in green hydrogen industry.

Sungrow Hydrogen Chairman Peng Chaocai at BNEF Shanghai Summit

Mr. Peng highlighted that "high cost-effectiveness" and "high-performance" are key to today's green hydrogen industry. Sungrow Hydrogen is capable of providing cost-effective products with better performance to global clients with technological innovation. Thanks to mother company Sungrow's years of accumulation in the field of electric control and power conversion, as well as the continuous investment made by Sungrow Hydrogen itself in research and development, the company now is leading the electro-hydrogen integrated technologies in the industry, helping customers solving crucial problems in project operation with effective solutions.

Strong independent innovation ability is always the core competitiveness of Sungrow Hydrogen. It has applied for more than 480 patents and copyright certificates. The company's core products have already passed tests and certifications from international authoritative institutions such as Bureau Veritas and TÜV Rheinland, and have been widely used in multiple large-scale wind/solar hydrogen production projects.

He also mentioned that Sungrow Hydrogen made a lot of effort in electrolyzer structure optimization and the developing of "many-to-one" ALK hydrogen production solutions in order to help reduce the CAPEX of green hydrogen projects. In addition, the self-developed PWM hydrogen production power supply is also significant to reducing energy consumption of the whole hydrogen production system.

Nowadays, entering overseas market is the new trend in green hydrogen industry. Sungrow Hydrogen is also actively embracing global market. Mr. Peng said Sungrow hydrogen is not just "going-out" but also "getting-in" local markets. The company never advances rashly but pays more attention to localizing its business and is expanding its circle of international partners. From technology to brand, Sungrow hydrogen will integrate with overseas market actively step by step.

