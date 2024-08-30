Sungrow Secures JET Certification for SG5.5RS-JP, Reinforcing Commitment to Excellence in Japan

TOKYO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announces that its 5.5kW string inverter, the SG5.5RS-JP, has been awarded the prestigious compliance certificate from Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories (JET), the industry-leading certification authority in Japan. This significant achievement reinforces Sungrow's commitment to maintaining the market's highest technology and quality standards.

In Japan, where norms are exceptionally stringent and testing procedures are highly complex, products that achieve JET certification are recognized for their superior performance, safety, and reliability, earning a higher level of trust among both consumers and corporate clients. The SG5.5RS-JP inverter, specifically designed for low-voltage projects, has successfully met the stringent technical requirement of active islanding detection under Japanese standards, ensuring reliable island protection within 0.2 seconds during the parallel operation of multiple units. Additionally, with an IP65 protection rating and an operating temperature range from -25°C to +60°C, this model is designed to perform safely and reliably even in the most challenging environments.

"This certification not only enhances the credibility of our offerings in Japan but also underscores our commitment to meeting market demands with high-quality products and advanced technology," Luis Xu, General Manager of the APAC Region at Sungrow stated. "As we move forward, we are dedicated to further solidifying our position in Japan by continuing to deliver exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Solar energy in Japan is emerging as a cornerstone of Japan's strategy to meet its ambitious long-term sustainability goals. Sungrow will leverage this certification as an opportunity to deepen its business presence in Japan, drive technological innovation, and meet the diverse needs of its customers. By continuously providing advancing products and technology, Sungrow will continue to lead the industry and contribute to a more sustainable future.

