Sunil Munshi Appointed CEO of Denave

Marking a Strategic Shift Towards Intelligence-Led Global Revenue Growth

NOIDA, India, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denave, a global technology-powered revenue acceleration company, today announced the appointment of Sunil Munshi as its Chief Executive Officer. The move marks a significant leadership milestone as Denave sharpens its global growth strategy and accelerates its transition towards intelligence-led, scalable revenue models.

Sunil succeeds Snehashish Bhattacharjee and brings with him over 32 years of experience in driving business transformation, building high-performance sales ecosystems, and scaling enterprise growth across geographies.

Sunil Munshi, CEO, Denave

Having previously served as Chief Revenue Officer, Sunil has led the expansion of Denave's APAC business, which today contributes nearly 80% of the company's total revenue, while driving horizontal growth across industries including Oil & Gas, Telecom, IT Hardware, Digital Wallets, eCommerce, and FMCG.

Commenting on the appointment, Raghunandana Tangirala, Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director, UDS Group, said:

"Sunil's appointment comes at a defining moment for Denave as we align the business with UDS Group's long-term vision of building a globally integrated, technology-led services platform. His deep understanding of revenue ecosystems makes him the right leader to drive this next phase of growth at Denave."

Samriti Malhotra, CHRO, UDS Group, added:

"Sunil's leadership style is rooted in accountability, adaptability, and building high-performing teams. As Denave evolves within the UDS ecosystem, his focus on people, capability-building, and execution excellence will play a key role in shaping a resilient and future-ready organization."

Prior to Denave, Sunil held leadership roles across the Office Automation, Telecom, Software, and BPO sectors, where he led sales operations, strategic initiatives, and market expansion efforts.

Sharing his perspective on the new role, Sunil Munshi, CEO, Denave, said:

"Denave is at an exciting point in its journey, with the backing of UDS and a clear opportunity to redefine how enterprises approach revenue growth. The next phase is about scaling with precision—to drive measurable impact for our clients."

About Denave

Denave is a global, AI-powered revenue acceleration company with 27+ years of experience in driving GTM success and enterprise growth across 5 continents, 50+ countries, and 500+ cities.

About UDS Group

UDS is a publicly listed company with 36+ years of expertise, delivering integrated facilities management, sales enablement, and business assurance services across 33 industries, supported by 70,000 employees and a strong focus on operational excellence and sustainability.

SOURCE Denave