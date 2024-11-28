Sunmei Hotels Group Expands into Indonesia, Pioneering Digital and Intelligent Operations in the Hotel Industry

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 26, the China Hotel Overseas Investment Conference, hosted by Sunmei Hotels Group, was successfully held at Mövenpick by Accor Qingdao Sunmei. During the conference, Sunmei Hotels Group announced the establishment of its international business division—Sunmei Group International (SGI) and launched three overseas core brands: SHANKEE, PENRO, and LANOU, marking a new chapter in expanding overseas operations. Distinguished guests attending included Mr Budi Hansyah, Trade Attache of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI Beijing), Mrs. Evita SANDA, Director of Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) Beijing, and representative from Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan.

After the establishment, SGI will focus on Indonesia as a key market. Ma Yingyao, Chairman and CEO of Sunmei Hotels Group, stated that the hospitality industry is the best fit for globalization. Indonesia, as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic economies, offers strong tourism growth potential alongside population benefits, policy support, and an advantageous investment environment.

The World Travel & Tourism Council predicts Indonesia's international tourist expenditure will reach USD 19.1 billion by 2024, an increase of 12.3% year-on-year. Mordor Intelligence projects Indonesia's hotel real estate market to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 12.07% from 2024 to 2029.

Zhang Gang, SVP of Sunmei Hotels Group and CEO of SGI, stated that SGI focuses on five major cities in Indonesia: Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, Bali, and Yogyakarta. Indonesia's hotel industry is dominated by homestays and apartments, with a low chain rate for budget and mid-range hotels, highlighting growth potential for chain hotels. The company sees opportunities in mergers & acquisitions and brand co-creation for overseas operations, alongside traditional models like direct operations and franchising.

At present, SGI has established a dedicated office and development team in Indonesia, aiming to use it as a hub to expand into the Southeast Asian market. Brands such as SHANKEE and LANOU have signed and launched over twenty projects in eight countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Building on over a decade of digital and intelligent operational experience, SGI strategically focuses on four core competencies: "smart marketing platform, smart site selection and development, modular renovation, and intelligent operations".

In operations, SGI empowers overseas hotels with a 57.63% guest contribution rate through the "Xinlimei" direct booking platform for hotel members; it uses big data and AI to precisely target prime locations; reduces construction time with modular renovation; and enhances service efficiency and quality through intelligent operation.

For users, Sunmei Hotels Group focuses on seamless check-in, smart spaces, and intelligent experiences, using room automation and smart robots to offer a next-generation smart accommodation experience globally.

Speaking about the overseas expansion plans for the next decade, The Group's Chairman and CEO Ma Yingyao stated: "We are committed to steadily opening 100 hotels that earn twice the revenue of the Chinese market, rigorously managing 1,000 outstanding and high-quality hotels, covering 30 countries, and establishing an international image for Chinese brands."

SGI will continue providing intelligent operational models and innovative service concepts to offer Indonesian consumers higher quality, convenient, and personalized lodging experiences, enhancing service standards in the hotel industry and driving local tourism growth.

