Sunny Wang Officially Appointed as D1CE.COM Brand Ambassador

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D1CE.COM is proud to officially announce that renowned Taiwanese actor and style icon Sunny Wang has joined the brand as its official brand ambassador. This exciting partnership injects fresh energy into the D1CE.COM community and marks a new chapter in cross-industry collaboration between Asian entertainment and the global digital gaming industry.

With his distinctive personal style, international background, and strong cultural influence, Sunny Wang perfectly embodies the core spirit of D1CE.COM — confidence, boundary-breaking ambition, and a fearless embrace of innovative iGaming experiences.

iGaming × Entertainment: A New Era of Immersive Experiences

Imagine a world where iGaming and entertainment culture seamlessly converge —

a space where players are not just participants, but part of a lifestyle and cultural movement.

D1CE.COM has always been committed to redefining the iGaming experience by integrating entertainment-driven elements through cutting-edge technology, creative brand storytelling, and influential partnerships. The collaboration with Sunny Wang represents a major milestone in realizing this vision, elevating interactivity and immersion to an entirely new level.

Sunny Wang: A Cross-Industry Powerhouse Representing Asia

Born in New York and raised within a fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, Sunny Wang possesses a uniquely international presence. Beginning his career as a model, he successfully transitioned into acting, gaining widespread recognition through the hit drama "In Time With You" and later solidifying his image with the acclaimed "GATAO SERIES" film series.

Known for his versatility across urban, edgy, and mature roles, Sunny Wang has become one of the most recognizable figures in Chinese-language cinema. Beyond acting, his influence extends into fashion and lifestyle, making him a true multi-dimensional talent admired for both substance and style.

His relentless drive to challenge conventions and push creative boundaries strongly aligns with D1CE.COM's commitment to innovation within the iGaming landscape.

Welcoming a New Chapter in iGaming & Entertainment Integration

Sunny Wang's appointment not only adds powerful star appeal to the D1CE.COM brand, but also signals iGaming's evolution toward a more mainstream, culturally influential platform. This partnership marks just the beginning.

As digital entertainment continues to evolve, D1CE.COM will remain at the forefront of iGaming innovation — working alongside brand ambassador Sunny Wang to deliver bold, unprecedented experiences for players and fans alike.

Stay tuned for upcoming events, exclusive campaigns, and exciting new content —

Sunny Wang × D1CE.COM is set to redefine what's possible in iGaming entertainment.

*The official brand ambassadorship applies to Europe and North America only.

SOURCE D1CE.COM