Sunwave Debuts at GITEX Asia, Strengthens APAC Push with Singapore IHQ Upgrade

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwave made its debut at GITEX Asia 2026 this week, using the regional platform to showcase new wireless solutions and announce the upgrade of its International Headquarters (IHQ) in Singapore, a move aimed at reinforcing its Asia-Pacific service and delivery capabilities.

Held at Marina Bay Sands, the inaugural GITEX Asia brings together leading technology firms and industry stakeholders, positioning itself as a key hub for digital innovation in the region.

Sunwave at Gitex Asia

At the event, Sunwave highlighted its All-in-One Site solution, designed for remote and temporary deployments. By integrating satellite backhaul, private 5G, edge computing and IoT into a single system, the solution enables network rollout in around 30 minutes, significantly reducing deployment time and operational complexity. It is suited for use cases such as mining operations, construction sites and large-scale events.

The company also unveiled a range of new products to enhance network performance and deployment flexibility. These include the nCELL-M integrated base station, which combines baseband and radio units with a built-in 5G gateway, and a compact 5G Femto solution tailored for indoor and fragmented coverage scenarios.

In the DAS segment, Sunwave introduced the H3RU, supporting 700–4200 MHz wideband coverage with up to 46 dBm output power, as well as the N3 Plus, a compact system supporting multi-band MIMO, O-RAN architecture and energy-efficient operation.

Alongside its product showcase, Sunwave confirmed the upgrade of its Singapore-based IHQ. The enhanced facility is expected to strengthen localized support, solution validation and cross-regional coordination, improving responsiveness and delivery efficiency across APAC markets.

The company said its GITEX Asia debut marks a further step in expanding its regional footprint, with a continued focus on enabling fast, flexible and sustainable connectivity solutions.

SOURCE Sunwave Communications