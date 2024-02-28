SUNWAY KICKS OFF 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS WITH NATIONWIDE MEGA ROADSHOW

Enjoy fun activities, exclusive anniversary deals, and stand to win daily lucky draw prizes worth more than RM500,000 .

Download the Sunway Super App and discover more via the Sunway Golden Jubilee Booklet.

Stand a chance to win a Grand Prize at each leg of the nationwide mega roadshow.

SELANGOR, Malaysia, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark Sunway Group's 50th Anniversary this year, a Golden Jubilee Mega Roadshow offering family-friendly entertainment, limited-time offers, and attractive prizes will take place from 21 February 2024 till 10 March 2024 across four states, namely Penang, Perak, Selangor and Johor.

The Sunway Golden Jubilee Mega Roadshow 2024 commemorates five decades of commitment to excellence, sustainability and innovation as a leading conglomerate in Southeast Asia, and serves as a gesture of appreciation to communities throughout the country for their support throughout this 50-year journey.

In addition to a shot at daily lucky draw prizes worth more than RM500,000 in total, visitors of the roadshows can expect once-in-a-lifetime deals from Sunway Theme Parks, Sunway Hospitality and Sunway Malls, and many more, alongside entertaining performances, fashion shows, games and activities.

Sunway Golden Jubilee Mega Roadshow dates and locations:

Sunway Carnival Mall, Seberang Jaya, Penang 21 – 25 February 2024 AEON Mall Kinta City, Ipoh, Perak 22 – 25 February 2024 Sunway Pyramid, Sunway City Kuala Lumpur 29 February – 3 March 2024 Sunway Big Box Retail Park, Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, Johor 5 – 10 March 2024

"Sunway started different businesses not just for the sake of profits, but to cater to people's needs. Throughout the past 50 years, we have touched the lives of countless people from different walks of life and will continue to innovate for future generations to come," said Evan Cheah, Group CEO, Digital & Strategic Investments, Sunway Group.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary milestone, Sunway will also be ramping up several corporate social responsibility initiatives in line with its commitment to do well by doing good and to leave no one behind.

During Ramadan, Sunway collaborates with NGOs, including its partner Malaysian AIDS Foundation, to extend its Sinar Ramadan initiative to underserved communities across Malaysia. In July 2024, Sunway The Good Run will return and welcome more than 10,000 runners in this one-of-a-kind running and fundraising event where all proceeds from the three categories of runs – 5KM, 10KM, 20KM, will be distributed to 50 charity homes nationwide. Additionally, Sunway pledges to pack 500,000 meals during its annual Meal Pack-a-thon in September 2024, part of its goal to pack two million meals by 2024, aiming to combat hunger and enhance food security among Orang Asli communities, orphanages, senior living homes, and B40 communities in the region.

For more information, visit sunway.com.my/50th-anniversary/

About Sunway Group

Established in 1974, Sunway Group is one of Southeast Asia's leading conglomerates with 13 business divisions across more than 50 locations primarily in Asia. Our 16,000-strong team is committed to sustainable development and socio-economic progress through our diverse businesses including core interests in real estate, construction, education, healthcare, retail and hospitality.

Sunway is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and continues to align them with our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets as part of our corporate strategy and social responsibility towards driving the group's long-term success and deepening our commitment to nation-building.

Our three public-listed companies — Sunway Berhad, Sunway Construction Group, and Sunway REIT, with a combined market capitalisation of over RM 25 billion — form a real-estate value chain that exemplifies socially responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.sunway.com.my

For media enquiries, please email:

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Sunway Lagoon Sdn. Bhd.